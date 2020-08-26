SAVALI ISSUE 34: DATED 26 AUGUST 2020 | SAVALI 34: ASO 26 AUKUSO 2020.

SAMOA, August 26 - “…..FABRICATION OF FACTS,” REPLIES SAA GENERAL MANAGER

By: Nanai Taofiga Laveitiga Tuiletufuga

The Samoa Airport Authority, (SAA) is disputing a front page article by the Samoa Observer published Saturday 22nd August 2020 calling the piece “a fabrication of facts.”

The article questioned the safety of Tiave’a Airport for travel implying that the airport runway does not have the required length to accommodate inter-island and international flights including Boeing 738-800 aircrafts.

However SAA’s General Manager Silimana’i Ueta Banse Solomona Jr told the Savali that the issue is a not an issue and there is a contingency plan.

Silamana’i says he also suspects that the overseas expert who commented on the front page article may have been withheld the full details of the project which reflected by his “outrageously irrelevant comments.”

“Ti’avea Airport was never designed or intended to service a Boeing 737-800 aircraft,” added Silamana’i in a press statement. “In relation to expert comments on the need for ground-based navigation aids, Air Navigation has moved on from the old days, with Satellite Based technology replacing the need for conventional navigation aids.

“These are in the form of Required Navigation Performance (RNP) and Area Navigation (RNAV) approaches that enables an aircraft to land without ground guidance.”

He said that SAA was requested by the newspaper Friday demanding a response at the close of business the same day. And without a response from the authority to ensure fair and balance journalism standards, the Observer went to print the following day.

“Between the lines, the article is a fabrication of facts,” he insisted.

The Press Release issued yesterday by the SAA Chief Executive is reprinted below verbatim.

1) In response to an article published by the Samoa Observer of Saturday 22nd August 2020, the Samoa Airport Authority (‘Authority’) has the following statement.

2) As identified in the Authority’s Master Plan and part of Government’s plans to provide Samoa with easy access to all modes of transport, Ti’avea Airport was determined to be a Code 2C aerodrome. For comparison, Faleolo International Airport is a Code 4E aerodrome while ex-Fagalii, Maota and Asau are coded as 2A type aerodromes. These reference codes signify the types of aircrafts which can / cannot use a particular aerodrome.

3) As such, the critical aircraft being catered for are the De-Havilland Twin Otter (same as that operated by Samoa Airways), Aero-Commander series aircraft (same as that operated by Talofa Airways) and future proofing for larger turbo-prop aircraft such as the Dash-8 or ATR series of aircraft.

4) Ti’avea Airport was never designed or intended to service a Boeing 737-800 aircraft. In relation to expert comments on the need for ground-based navigation aids, Air Navigation has moved on from the old days, with Satellite Based technology replacing the need for conventional navigation aids. These are in the form of Required Navigation Performance (RNP) and Area Navigation (RNAV) approaches that enables an aircraft to land without ground guidance.

5) Stage 1 will comprise a single 800 x 30-meter runway, taxiway and apron parking space for 2 code 3C turbo propeller aircraft. Stage 1 of the airport is anticipated to be completed in February 2021.

6) Stage 2, which has been delayed for future construction will extend the runway by a further 600 meters for a total length of 1400 meters.

7) The Authority are working with the relevant Government Ministries and Corporations to secure the land earmarked for the expansion in stage 2 of the development and has support from the main Utilities to provide all services required by an airport and the Community at Ti’avea.

Faafetai,

(Silimana’i Ueta Banse Solomona Jr)

GENERAL MANAGER

August 26, 2020