Shaftsbury Barracks/Possession of a Regulated Drug
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B302842
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 8/25/2020 at 1940 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Depot Street, Manchester, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of a Regulated Drug
ACCUSED: Scott Ruest
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 25, 2020 at approximately 1940 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Depot Street in the Town of Manchester for an observed equipment violation. During the course of the traffic stop, Troopers observed numerous criminal indicators and consent to search the vehicle was given. It was discovered that the passenger, Scott Ruest (43) of Manchester, VT, was in possession of a related substance. Ruest was released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on 10/13/2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Possession of a Regulated Drug.
The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by Officers with the Manchester Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/20 at 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
B Troop-Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262
Tel: 802-442-5421