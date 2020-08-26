Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/Possession of a Regulated Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B302842

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                            

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 8/25/2020 at 1940 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Depot Street, Manchester, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of a Regulated Drug

ACCUSED: Scott Ruest                                          

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 25, 2020 at approximately 1940 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Depot Street in the Town of Manchester for an observed equipment violation. During the course of the traffic stop, Troopers observed numerous criminal indicators and consent to search the vehicle was given. It was discovered that the passenger, Scott Ruest (43) of Manchester, VT, was in possession of a related substance. Ruest was released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on 10/13/2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Possession of a Regulated Drug.

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by Officers with the Manchester Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/13/20 at 0815 hours            

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

B Troop-Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421

Shaftsbury Barracks/Possession of a Regulated Drug

