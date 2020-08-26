Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Daily lane closure on westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway in Puuloa for repairs

Posted on Aug 25, 2020 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists of a single lane closure on westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway in Puuloa between the Funston Road overpass and the Kaua Street onramp. The daily closure of the far-right lane is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 27, Friday, Aug. 28, and Monday, Aug. 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The work beginning Aug. 27 is a continuation of the repair work to level and improve drainage in the area.

