MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

August 17, 2020 to August 24, 2020

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off of our streets. From Monday, August 17, 2020, through Monday, August 24, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 31 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

A Sig Sauer P229 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Barnaby Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Robert Fletcher, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 20-118-135

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Riggs Road, Northeast. CCN: 20-118-578

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 20-118-605

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Deron Jones, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 20-118-627

A Springfield Armory XD .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Derrick Landus Walker, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-118-634

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Jahmeze James Williams, of Southeast, D.C., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-118-654

Thursday, August 20, 2020

A North American Arms Short .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2900 block of Olive Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-119-044

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Nijee Britton, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-119-055

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Donte Timmons, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Felon in Possession, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 20-119-161

A New Frontier Armory 5.56 caliber rifle was recovered in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace, Northeast. CCN: 20-119-247

Friday, August 21, 2020

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 20-119-502

A Smith & Wesson .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Delafield Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-119-560

A Berretta 92F 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-119-624

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Distribution of a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-119-640

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Banks Place, Northeast. CCN: 20-119-672

A Daisy Powerline 426 .177 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Angelo Markus Washington, of Sterling, AZ, for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession of a BB gun, and No Permit. CCN: 20-119-760

Saturday, August 22, 2020

An SCCY CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Ames Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Andre Harrison, of Southeast, D.C., for Armed Carjacking and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 20-119-799

A Glock 23 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Nicholson Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Oshane Roland Jones, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Driving under the Influence. CCN: 20-119-843

A Glock 17 Gen 4 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Blair Pugh, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-120-040

A Sig Sauer P320 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Rashaad McClain, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 20-120-041