Orion Global Solutions LLC Ranks 16 on the 2020 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List in North America

Orion is proud to be on the 2020 CRN Fast Growth 150 list!

CRN® Recognizes the Top IT Channel Providers for Exceptional Growth and Performance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orion Global Solutions LLC, a boutique technology advisory and Salesforce implementation firm, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Orion to its 2020 Fast Growth 150 list. Each year, CRN® recognizes the fastest-growing technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants across North America for the substantial growth and performance they’ve achieved over the previous two years. The elite group of companies named to this year’s list have generated a combined total revenue of more than $37.8 billion between 2018 and 2019.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the leading innovative companies in the IT industry,” said Yacov Wrocherinsky, Founder and CEO of Orion. “For over 5 years, growth has been part of our DNA and we continue to build the best team of professionals in the industry. The combination of teamwork and Orion’s core values empower us create impactful innovation for our customers and community. In times like this with the challenges of the pandemic, our commitment to serve our customers is more important than ever.”

“Having worked remotely for many years, our team met the challenges, stayed strong, and continued to develop innovative solutions to our clients’ complex issues, leveraging the Salesforce platform and Artificial Intelligence (AI),” said Dan Farrugia, Vice President, Professional Services at Orion. “We are trailblazers, and proud to be one of the fastest growing partners in the Salesforce ecosystem while maintaining a customer satisfaction index of 9.8 for the past 4 years!”

Today’s solution providers vie for market share within the highly competitive, fast-paced IT channel, making sustained growth and profitability noteworthy achievements. Ranking within the top 150 requires companies to continuously evolve with the seismic shifts taking place within the marketplace. The 2020 Fast Growth 150 list recognizes these companies’ extraordinary accomplishments and dedication to the IT channel.

“Evolution within the IT ecosystem is occurring at breakneck speed. The CRN® 2020 Fast Growth 150 list highlights the achievements of elite industry-leading companies in the IT channel and their ability to innovate in an ever-changing market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company®. “The extraordinary group of companies on this year’s list serve as an inspiration, setting an exemplary level of excellence for us to follow. We are excited to honor these industry leaders and wish them continued success in the years to come.”

A sampling of the 2020 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN® Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.



About Orion Global Solutions LLC

Orion Global Solutions, LLC is a boutique technology advisory and implementation firm and Salesforce Consulting Partner in the New York Metro area. Named on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Orion’s experienced advisors, consultants, and solution architects work closely with medium size firms and enterprise divisions. Orion is headquartered in NYC with a regional office in Atlanta, GA. Orion’s Salesforce Certified consultants have over 50 Salesforce certifications and accreditations and has completed hundreds of successful Salesforce implementations for Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Financial and Services clients.

Orion participates in Pledge 1% by delivering pro-bono advisory and technical work to several non-profits and volunteering for a host of organizations. Orion also has a commitment to sustainability as one of the first Salesforce Sustainability Cloud customers and the only implementation partner on the East Coast.

Orion’s leadership are active members in national and global organizations including YPO, Strategic Forum, and Forbes Business Development Council.



About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company®: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook



The Channel Company® Contact:

Natalie Demers

The Channel Company®

ndemers@thechannelcompany.com

Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.