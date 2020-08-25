UPDATE: Nebraska's NEW legal minimum age for use or purchase of tobacco products

TO: Nebraska Law Enforcement, County Attorneys, and State Agencies FROM: Doug Peterson, Nebraska Attorney General RE: Nebraska's legal minimum age for use or purchase of tobacco products DATE: August 25, 2020

­

Governor Ricketts approved LB1064 on August 15, 2020. In light of LB1064’s enactment, the Nebraska Attorney’s General Office is updating its prior statement regarding tobacco sales. Beginning October 1, 2020, Nebraska law (Neb. Rev. Stat. §§ 28-1418 et seq.) will provide that the legal minimum age for use or purchase of tobacco products (including cigarettes, electronic nicotine delivery systems, and other tobacco products) will be 21 years of age. Previously, the Nebraska Attorney’s General Office had advised Nebraska law enforcement and pertinent state agencies to limit enforcement to state law. Now that the Legislature has changed the minimum age from 19 to 21 state enforcement of the new minimum age of 21 can begin on October 1, 2020.