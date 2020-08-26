Roti Reimagines Hummus with the Launch of New Crafted Hummus Bowls
Liberating hummus from its traditional role, Roti Modern Mediterranean introduces a new meal category which features entrees crafted to around a base of hummus.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roti Modern Mediterranean restaurant offered a new spin on a Mediterranean classic today with the release of hummus bowls. Available exclusively at their Lincoln Park location, these dishes reimagine hummus’s role on the menu: no longer limited to appetizer or snack, hummus takes center stage as the base for these new entrees.
Roti, a fast-casual restaurant chain based in Chicago, will be offering the hummus bowls for a limited time to collect feedback before rolling them out across markets.
“Hummus is one of the most well-known Mediterranean staples - it’s sold in dozens of flavors, but it’s always thought of as a dip, a side or a healthy option”, says VP of Marketing & Brand Nico Nieto. “At Roti, we owe a lot to our hummus – it’s been a customer favorite from the start. So we wanted to create a whole meal category to celebrate it and give it the attention it deserves.”
Roti offers its new hummus bowls in three variations: Beetlovers, which features roasted beets, amba mayo, and arugula; I Dream of Tahini, which includes the chain’s signature chicken rōti, tabbouleh and watermelon radishes; and Lil’ Lamb, a classic lamb shawarma dish with pickled onions and cabbage slaw.
The hummus bowls emerged from the culinary development Roti focused on during the COVID crisis. With fewer restaurants open, the team devoted its extra bandwidth to imagining new recipes and meal concepts. They invited customers to participate in testing new meals, offering curbside pick-up for the items and collecting feedback online. In these taste tests, hummus bowls stood out as a clear winner, so they decided to launch them in-market right away.
This menu innovation previews additional updates Roti will be piloting in different locations this fall. The updates will include chef-crafted dishes featuring new ingredients, a refreshed brand, and updates to the ordering experience to encourage guests to explore their Mediterranean flavors.
To try the hummus bowls, visit their location at 1000 W North Ave, or order online from www.roti.com.
Eva Lindpaintner
Roti
+1 617-312-6231
email us here