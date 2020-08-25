Integrity Pest Management Is Recognized Nationally For Highest Industry Standards Of Pest Control - Qualitypro Certified
Integrity Pest Management has successfully met standards above and beyond state and federal regulations to become nationally recognized.
We are extremely honored that Integrity Pest Management is a member of QualityPro. As a QualityPro member, Integrity Pest Management is dedicated to raising the standards of the industry”SAND SPRINGS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity Pest Management has successfully met standards above and beyond state and federal regulations to become nationally recognized as a leader in the pest management industry.
— William Rowe, President of IPM
Only 3% of pest control businesses in the U.S. are QualityPro certified.
QualityPro is an elite group of pest management companies selected for their dedication to higher standards of service by the National Pest Management Association.
Integrity Pest Management is fully certified in: technician training, environmental stewardship, customer relations and business operations.
“We are extremely honored that Integrity Pest Management is a member of QualityPro. As a QualityPro member, Integrity Pest Management is dedicated to raising the standards of the industry.” - William Rowe, President
Looking for Branding Services?
William Rowe
Integrity Pest Management
+1 918-245-7378
email us here