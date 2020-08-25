Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,801 in the last 365 days.

Sign Up for the Next North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice Public Comment Session

Supreme Court of North Carolina Associate Justice Anita Earls and Attorney General Josh Stein, co-chairs of the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, will hold another public comment session virtually the evening of Thursday, September 3, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. This is the first session to be held in the evening to allow those who work during the day to participate. 

Sign up to speak virtually (up to two minutes) during the public comment session. Those who sign up will receive a Zoom link to participate in the session. Additional public comment sessions will be announced later.

Watch the public comment session via livestream on YouTube. The public may also submit written comments with this online form.

The Task Force was established by Governor Roy Cooper in June to recommend solutions to stop discriminatory law enforcement and criminal justice practices and hold public safety officers accountable. Find more information about the Task Force.

You just read:

Sign Up for the Next North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice Public Comment Session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.