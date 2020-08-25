Sign Up for the Next North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice Public Comment Session

Supreme Court of North Carolina Associate Justice Anita Earls and Attorney General Josh Stein, co-chairs of the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, will hold another public comment session virtually the evening of Thursday, September 3, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. This is the first session to be held in the evening to allow those who work during the day to participate.

Sign up to speak virtually (up to two minutes) during the public comment session. Those who sign up will receive a Zoom link to participate in the session. Additional public comment sessions will be announced later.

Watch the public comment session via livestream on YouTube. The public may also submit written comments with this online form.

The Task Force was established by Governor Roy Cooper in June to recommend solutions to stop discriminatory law enforcement and criminal justice practices and hold public safety officers accountable. Find more information about the Task Force.