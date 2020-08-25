Northwest Florida “If You See Something, Say Something®” Campaign Offers Awareness Opportunities for News Media

For Immediate Release

August 25, 2020

PENSACOLA, Fla - Law enforcement professionals throughout the Northwest Florida region are participating in a week-long initiative (August 24-28) highlighting Florida’s “If You See Something, Say Something®” (Florida See Say) campaign to raise awareness of the important role our citizens play in preventing a terrorist attack. This initiative precedes the national “If You See Something, Say Something®” Awareness Day on September 25.

The Florida See Say campaign is dedicated to raising awareness of terrorism-related suspicious activity, as well as emphasizing the importance of reporting suspicious activity to local law enforcement. Law enforcement shares a goal with our communities - not only to keep it safe, but to keep it thriving.

