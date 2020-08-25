Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,802 in the last 365 days.

Northwest Florida “If You See Something, Say Something®” Campaign Offers Awareness Opportunities for News Media

For Immediate Release

August 25, 2020

 

PENSACOLA, Fla - Law enforcement professionals throughout the Northwest Florida region are participating in a week-long initiative (August 24-28) highlighting Florida’s “If You See Something, Say Something®” (Florida See Say) campaign to raise awareness of the important role our citizens play in preventing a terrorist attack. This initiative precedes the national “If You See Something, Say Something®” Awareness Day on September 25.

 

The Florida See Say campaign is dedicated to raising awareness of terrorism-related suspicious activity, as well as emphasizing the importance of reporting suspicious activity to local law enforcement. Law enforcement shares a goal with our communities - not only to keep it safe, but to keep it thriving.

 

Please contact us if you would like to arrange an interview with FDLE Pensacola Special Agent in Charge Jack Massey to discuss the Florida See Say campaign and its importance to our community.

 

For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

 

You just read:

Northwest Florida “If You See Something, Say Something®” Campaign Offers Awareness Opportunities for News Media

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.