PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Portland General Electric Company on Behalf of Portland General Electric Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) on behalf of Portland General Electric stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Portland General Electric has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On August 24, 2020, Portland General Electric announced that it had incurred losses of $127 million as of August 24, 2020 due to certain “energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, resulting in significant exposure to the Company.” In addition, Portland General Electric announced that it had formed a Special Committee “to review the energy trading that led to the losses and the Company's procedures and controls related to the trading.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.95, or nearly 10%, during after-hours trading on August 24, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Portland General Electric shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

