Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,783 in the last 365 days.

Southeast Toyota Distributors Announces the Promotion of Brent Sergot to Senior Vice President, Assistant General Manager

/EIN News/ -- Deerfield Beach, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southeast Toyota Distributors, the world’s largest independent distributor of Toyota vehicles, recently announced the promotion of Brent Sergot to senior vice president and assistant general manager. The announcement was made by Ed Sheehy, president of Southeast Toyota Distributors.

In his new role, Sergot’s primary responsibilities will be managing the day-to-day operations of the company, including sales, field operations, sales planning, incentives, distribution, strategic planning and IT. He will report directly to Ed Sheehy.

“Brent’s promotion is a reflection of his many contributions to our businesses, his stewardship of JM Family’s leadership model and his passion for our culture,” said Sheehy. “Brent has shown incredible initiative and adaptability in transitioning across different areas of our enterprise. He has also risen to the moment as a vital player in navigating the fluid and ongoing challenges of 2020. We are confident he will continue to lead our organization into better times ahead.”

Southeast Toyota Distributors is a subsidiary of diversified automotive corporation JM Family Enterprises. A JM Family associate since 2001, Sergot has held many positions within the organization and its various subsidiaries. Most recently, he was group vice president of Operations and assistant general manager for Southeast Toyota Distributors. Before that, he held leadership roles at sister companies, Southeast Toyota Finance and DataScan, including group vice president of Southeast Toyota Finance Originations and president of DataScan.

Prior to joining JM Family, Sergot was already an established automotive thought leader having made his mark at various industry organizations focusing on wholesale, remarketing, fleet and retail. Sergot received his Bachelor’s of Science in Finance from University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn., currently resides in Delray Beach, Fla. with his wife Joanna and has two children, Sydney (20) and Griffin (16).

Attachment 

Lauren Fyke
Southeast Toyota Distributors
9544203279
lauren.fyke@setoyota.com

You just read:

Southeast Toyota Distributors Announces the Promotion of Brent Sergot to Senior Vice President, Assistant General Manager

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.