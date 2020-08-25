Diversicare Awarded the NRC Health Customer Approved Award and Employee Approved Award for the Second Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCQX: DVCR) has earned a 2020 Customer Approved award and a 2020 Employee Approved award from NRC Health, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based healthcare-intelligence firm. Diversicare ranked 12th in customer approval and 7th in employee approval, out of the Top 20 independent living, assisted living or skilled nursing organizations recognized. This is the second consecutive year that Diversicare has received both customer and employee approval awards.



“Diversicare is honored to receive both awards and to be among the Top 20 companies for each award for the second year in a row,” said Jay McKnight, Diversicare President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud of the care our dedicated team members provide to our patients and residents every day. They truly embody our Mission: Improve every life we touch by providing exceptional healthcare and exceeding expectations.”

The Customer Approved Award recognizes senior care organizations nationwide for creating an outstanding care experience to their customers. Winners were selected according to the results of NRC Health’s 2019 Resident and Family Experience Survey. To qualify, organizations must have a high percentage of respondents willing to recommend their locations to friends and family. This measure is known as the Net Promoter Score (NPS), and it strongly correlates with both customer satisfaction and enduring loyalty.

“There’s so much uncertainty in the healthcare space currently, particularly for our senior living communities. More than ever, it’s imperative that we keep our loved ones in these communities safe,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer at NRC Health. “After what has been a very hard year, we are thrilled to recognize those senior living organizations that have gone above and beyond for those in their care, especially during the ongoing pandemic. We, along with your patients and residents, thank you for your understanding and compassion.”

The Employee Approved Award recognizes senior care organizations across the country for engaging and inspiring employees. Winners were selected according to the results of NRC Health’s 2019 Employee Experience Survey. To qualify, organizations must have a high percentage of respondents willing to recommend their locations as places to work. This measure is known as the Net Promoter Score (NPS), and it strongly correlates with employee engagement, organizational loyalty and job satisfaction.

“We are proud to honor those senior living organizations who continue to provide outstanding work experiences for their employees,” said Hrdy. “Patient care in these facilities depends wholly on the employees that work there, and we commend these organizations for supporting a work environment dedicated to the success of their staff.”

“Thank you to NRC Health for recognizing the hard work and dedication put forth by the entire Diversicare Team. Winning both awards is an outstanding achievement in our industry,” said McKnight.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc.

Diversicare provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center patients and residents in nine states, primarily in the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest United States. As of the date of this release, Diversicare operates 62 skilled nursing and long-term care facilities containing 7,329 skilled nursing beds. For additional information about the Company, visit Diversicare's web site: www.DVCR.com.

About NRC Health

For more than 39 years, NRC Health has been committed to achieving human understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve wellbeing among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff.

For more information, call 800-388-4264, write to info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com .