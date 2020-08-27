Paragon Concepts Named as FENIX Preferred Door Manufacturer

Flagship Company Entering Formica's Door Program

DENVER, CO, USA, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formica Corp. recently launched their FENIX Preferred Door Fabricator Program and named Paragon Concepts as the flagship company to achieve this status.

The recent Formica acquisition has changed the guard in terms of the widely-acclaimed FENIX material and where it may be purchased. All Formica distributors are now selling FENIX.

This also puts a new spin on the alignment of Formica and cabinet door production. Rehau has been the distribution arm for FENIX up to the recent acquisition of Formica by Broadview Industries and offered the material and doors.

Today, Cabinet Shops, Refacing Shops, OEM’s and the likes turn to new avenues for the FENIX material and door production.

Paragon Concepts is one of the first to enjoy the status of Preferred Door Fabricator and leads the way in terms of where to find premium cabinet door fronts that are manufactured to specification as per Formica’s program guidelines.

“We are thrilled to offer the FENIX material on Paragon’s doors,” quotes Isaiah Rozek, founder of Paragon Concepts. “It is no secret that FENIX is the premium matte material. Beautiful. We like to think that our doors maintain the same quality standard. That makes us quite a match.”

Paragon is offering the full line of available FENIX colors, which can be seen here.

Paragon Concepts manufactures its doors in Colorado and sells them nationally. You can read find out how to order at paragonconceptsco.com.

For further information, contact John Stein at 303-351-2594 or email at john@paragonconceptsco.com.

Paragon is found at www.paragonconceptsco.com

