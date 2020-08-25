Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Running Back, and Other NFL Stars Teaming with Nike for Free Virtual Football Training

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkey, as well as other NFL stars, are teaming up with Nike to provide free virtual football training sessions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athletes will now be able to get training tips from professional football players like Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., and Christian McCaffrey to keep in condition during the coronavirus pandemic. Nike has partnered with the NFL to deliver a free, 11-Online interactive training platform launching Friday. The lessons will stream at 11onfootball.com and can be found on Nike 's Train Club application. The platform was built as a way for athletes who are trying to keep in shape from home during the coronavirus pandemic to create a virtual practice camp. All 32 NFL teams took part in the program which provides guidance from NFL players for all 11 football positions. Other stars include Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, George Kittle, Denzel Perryman, Taylor Rapp and Deshaun Watson to provide training.

Barkley takes you through his footwork and ball protection exercises to help you become a better ball carrier in the running back portion. The center also offers emotional workouts conducted by Seattle Seahawks psychologist Michael Gervais, in addition to the positional preparation. Some of the other content features NFL announcer Nate Burleson going through one-on-one drills with a series of pushups and planks in it. If you're a defensive lineman, Donald will give you his pass rushing secrets and ways in off season that he likes to practice. The NFL and Nike launched the 11-on initiative in 2019, and the launch on Friday is the first time that it will be available online and to everyone. The curriculum was created to help high school football and teach transferable life skills to student athletes.

“Nike’s 11 Online gives you unprecedented access to your favorite athlete’s training routines virtually so you can improve wherever you are,” Carolina Panthers running back McCaffrey said. “While I was fortunate enough to attend the 11-On experience in-person, this digital training camp provides a similar experience in your home.”

The world of declining high school athletics is shifting dramatically because of the pandemic, with many states being forced to make difficult decisions regarding the upcoming season. According to High School Football America, 17 states are pushing back regular seasons for the beginning of 2020 high school football and 16 states plus the Columbia District are switching their seasons to next year. Nike announced yet another investment in high school football in January. At Nathaniel Traz-Powell Stadium, home to seven Miami-Dade area high schools that regularly produce NFL-caliber teams, the sports apparel corporation has invested $2 million in the gridiron for the future.

