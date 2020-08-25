"The Journeyman" Director Takes Inspiration from '60's Spy Classics

Indie Film Director Peter Babakitis talks about his methods, inspirations and working collaboratively with actors.

SAN ANSELMO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning director Peter Babakitis talks about his award-winning new film, “The Journeyman.”

INT: “The Journeyman” is a thinking person’s thriller, something we don’t usually see.

Babakitis: I wanted to draw the audience into a dreamlike state; even though it’s a classic mystery about high crimes, they are not the usual crimes that we are used to seeing.

INT: The music is an interesting mix of digital music and ambient sounds. Some vintage recordings of Greek clarinet music as well.

Babakitis: I gathered a bunch of ethereal loops, and some stuff that I generated myself to provide a palate of moods, and from time to time as we resolve the story about the specifics of Greek culture, I brought in the bars from the old 78s to remind us of the age and gravitas of the culture.

INT: Was it a concern of yours that the character of Lawrence, that you play yourself, is a relatively passive character?

Babakitis: It is important to have a vessel that carries us through the story. The film began as my discovery of an economic and political situation in Greece, so the character’s role as witness is a perfect parallel to my experience in developing “The Journeyman.”

INT: When it comes time to take action, he eventually steps up, but reluctantly.

Babakitis: By that point in the story, he’s giving up any thoughts of going back to the person he once was. His world was hanging by a thread, his job, his relationship, his sense of himself. It’s his encounter with Ariana that gives him a new way out, a new possibility that can give his life the meaning it lacks.

INT: Her unshakeable conviction is refreshing. She is idealistic without seeming naïve.

Babakitis: Heroes don’t need superpowers; they need the power of conviction.

INT: Do you like to make the film in the cutting room or do you do have all the editing in your head as you shoot?

Babakitis: I think you need to do both. Because I work very cheaply with limited resources, I have very specific things in mind when I am shooting.

INT: How did you work out the conception of the film’s look? It’s quite a range, with some dynamic compositions that are clean and modern, but also lots of gritty scenes that seem very much like documentary or even police footage.

Babakitis: The project started with that footage- I happened to be in Athens in 2014 and I inadvertently got caught in some protests and clashes with police, and witnessed a car bombing. I had my cameras on that trip so I shot those scenes that appear in the film. The story came later as I decided that the best way to explain it was to weave a political thriller around the footage I had gathered. Laura shot the slick stuff in the beginning at the museum, and Teri supplemented the documentary stuff with second unit footage of of other Athens protests and street activity that she gathered heroically under cover.

INT: We don’t see a lot of stories where a cynical character goes through a transition of the kind that Lawrence goes through, towards a more optimistic, idealistic attitude.

Babakitis: He is, after all someone who wishes the world was better. Ariana’s hope is contagious, and he gets a good dose of it.

INT: You are making films not only outside of the Hollywood system but also the streaming services, but the film has a sweeping, large canvas sort of international thriller kind of feeling…

Babakitis: That’s the feeling that I was going for- emphasis on “Feeling.” By staging the action in some real, grand scale locations, it gives it the sense of distances, of scale, of ground covered, which contributes to the epic feeling.

INT: How did you work with Krystal Langevin about grounding the material in a sense of realism?

Babakitis: Krystal is a brilliant actor with a strong and unique presence. She is a no-nonsense realist herself, and naturally veers away from too much romanticism or sentimentality. Her training with the American Conservatory Theater really shows. We immediately had an easy chemistry and her character became the emotional anchor of the movie.