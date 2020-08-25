Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 25 August 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,196,710), deaths (28,014), and recoveries (922,833) by region:
Central (52,855 cases; 1,026 deaths; 42,334 recoveries): Burundi (430; 1; 345), Cameroon (18,662; 408; 17,065), CAR (4,679; 61; 1,755), Chad (987; 76; 870), Congo (3,979; 78; 1,742), DRC (9,891; 251; 8,972), Equatorial Guinea (4,926; 83; 3,795), Gabon (8,409; 53; 6,959), Sao Tome & Principe (892; 15; 831)
Eastern (121,000; 2,525; 67,747): Comoros (417; 7; 396), Djibouti (5,383; 60; 5,282), Eritrea (306; 0; 274), Ethiopia (42,143; 692; 15,262), Kenya (32,803; 559; 19,055), Madagascar (14,475; 178; 13,492), Mauritius (346; 10; 335), Rwanda (3,306; 14; 1,785), Seychelles (136; 0; 127), Somalia (3,269; 93; 2,443), South sudan (2,507; 47; 1,294), Sudan (12,974; 819; 6,557), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (2,426; 25; 1,267)
Northern (214,136; 8,067; 142,432): Algeria (42,302; 1,433; 29,369), Egypt (97,478; 5,280; 66,817), Libya (11,281; 203; 1,112), Mauritania (6,905; 158; 6,186), Morocco (53,252; 920; 37,478), Tunisia (2,893; 71; 1,454), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 16)
Southern (652,707; 14,061; 543,729): Angola (2,222; 100; 877), Botswana (1,308; 3; 136), Eswatini (4, 304; 85; 2,936), Lesotho (1,049; 30; 484), Malawi (5,419; 169; 3,059), Mozambique (3,440; 21; 1,661), Namibia (6,160; 57; 2,732), south Africa (611,450; 13,159; 516,494), Zambia (11,285; 282; 10,400), Zimbabwe (6,070; 155; 4,950)
Western (156,012; 2,335; 126,591): Benin (2,095, 39; 1,705), Burkina Faso (1,338; 55; 1,058), Cape Verde (3,532; 37; 2,599), Cöte d'Ivoire (17,506; 114; 15,633), Gambia (2,686; 90; 601), Ghana (43,622; 263; 41,695), Guinea (9,013; 54; 7,823), Guinea-Bissau (2,149; 33; 1,104), Liberia (1,295; 82; 821), Mali (2,708; 125; 2,025), Niger (1,172; 69; 1,084), Nigeria (52,548; 1,004; 39,257), Senegal (13,056; 274; 8,715), Sierra Leone (1,997; 69; 1,557), Togo (1,295; 27; 914)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).