Washington County Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

WASHINGTON COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Technical Services Unit of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Johnson City man on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In May, TBI Agents received information via a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), indicating that an electronic service provider reported that between September 2019 and June 2020, a user in the Johnson City area had uploaded child pornography material from their account. During the course of the investigation, Agents identified that individual as Ritchie Kennedy. On Monday, Agents, joined by officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Probation Office, executed a search warrant at a residence on Sheffield Circle.

TBI Agents arrested Ritchie George Kennedy (07/06/1983) on Monday. He is charged with one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and was booked into the Washington County Jail on a $20,000 bond.