Hostess Brands, LLC (“Hostess Brands”) is expanding its voluntary recall of certain Hostess® Raspberry Zingers® because the product may develop mold prior to the best by date.

The expanded recall applies to the following Raspberry Zinger® products:

Product Description: Item UPC: Batch: Best By Dates: Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack fresh) 888109110604 H062424000 H062524000 H062624000 H062724000 H070724000 H070824000 H070924000 H071024000 H071124000 H072124000 H072224000 H072324000 09/07/2020 09/08/2020 09/09/2020 09/10/2020 09/20/2020 09/21/2020 09/22/2020 09/23/2020 09/24/2020 10/04/2020 10/05/2020 10/06/2020 Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack frozen) 888109110604 H062624000 H062724000 N/A N/A Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve fresh) 888109010089 H062424000 H062624000 H070724000 H070824000 H072224000 H072324000 09/07/2020 09/09/2020 09/20/2020 09/21/2020 10/05/2020 10/06/2020 Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve frozen) 888109010089 H062424000 H062524000 H062624000 H070824000 H070924000 H072124000 H072224000 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve 3 count case) 888109010089 H062424000 H062624000 H071124000 H072324000 09/07/2020 09/09/2020 09/24/2020 10/06/2020

The following Raspberry Zinger® products were part of the original voluntary recall:

Product Item UPC Batch Best By Date Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack fresh) 888109110604 H061224000 08/26/2020 H061324000 08/27/2020 H061424000 08/28/2020 H061524000 08/29/2020 Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack frozen) 888109110604 H061524000 Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve fresh) 888109010089 H061224000 08/26/2020 H061324000 08/27/2020 H061424000 08/28/2020 Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve frozen) 888109010089 H061424000 H061524000 Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve grocery 3 count) 888109010089 H061224000 8/26/2020

The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund.

This recall does not affect any other Hostess Brands products.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Central Time.

Hostess Brands, LLC

Hostess Brands, LLC is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas and operates bakeries in Emporia, Kansas, Chicago, Illinois, Columbus, Georgia, Indianapolis, Indiana and through its Voortman Cookies Limited subsidiary, Burlington, Ontario.

