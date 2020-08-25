Mississippi Lottery Corporation Introduces Cash 3!–Drawings 7 times per week

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) will introduce its third draw-style game, Cash 3, on Tuesday, September 1.

Tickets for the highly anticipated game will be available for purchase in approved lottery retailers starting at 5 a.m. (hours of operation may vary by retailers).

“Many players have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of this game,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “While a large number of Mississippi players are already familiar with this daily draw game popular in surrounding states, it will be new to others.”

Players may choose a favorite three-digit number (from 000-999), such as 123, or choose the quick-pick option, which permits the terminal to randomly select their numbers. Players also have the choice of eight different play types including a unique “1-OFF” option where players can win a prize if any one digit in their number is off by one number up or one number down. For example, if 476 is drawn and the player has selected the “1-OFF” option, they can win a prize if their number is 376, 576, 466, 486, 475 or 477. A step-by-step video of how-to-play can be found on the MLC website at https://www.mslotteryhome.com/games/cash-3/.

“Players enjoy this game because of so many ways to play and win,” said Shaheen. “Regardless of how many people play or how many people win, the set prize amounts are the same.”

Ticket prices are $.50 to $1. Players also have the multi-draw option, similar to Powerball® and Mega Millions®. Depending on play-type, prizes range from $36 to $500. The highest prize for a $1 play is $500.

Winning numbers are posted at mslotteryhome.com at approximately 9:50 p.m. Central Standard Time. Additionally, television stations WCBI-Columbus, WXXV-Gulfport, WJTV-Jackson, WMDN-Meridian and WGBC-Meridian will also post results from the drawings (times may vary based on station schedules).

Players may redeem winning tickets at approved retailers or the MLC headquarters.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

###