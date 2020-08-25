Texoma Country Pool and Spas Turns Backyards Into a Much Needed Paradise During COVID-19
With vacations and travel halted for many, due to COVID-19, Texoma Country Pool and Spas wants to help people build their own paradise in their backyard.
Our pool and spa service team is professional and prompt. We treat your pool like it is our own and we provide you with straight forward diagnoses and solutions for your needs.”SHERMAN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancelled summer travel plans affected many families this year, and even local closures have left families feeling unsettled and needing to feel like they can “get away.”
— Don Hicks - Texoma Country Pools and Spas Owner
With the stellar service Texoma Country Pool and Spas provides, families can escape to their own backyard with the installation of an in ground pool, above ground pool, hot tub, or backyard kitchen.
Pool or spa owners don’t have to worry about service when it comes to Texoma Country Pool and Spas. “We provide service with the sale, and we have three service trucks on the road every day,” the company’s spokesperson said.
Amongst the services Texoma Country Pool and Spas provides are included:
•Cleaning-- weekly and "green to clean"
•Pool covering and uncovering
•Leak detection and repair
•Equipment repairs and replacement including:
-Main pumps
-Booster pumps
-DE, sand, and cartridge filters
-Heaters
-Control systems
-Salt systems
-Chlorinators
-Automatic cleaners
•Salt water pool conversions
•Safety covers
•Vinyl liner replacement for in-ground pools
•And more!
Texoma Country Pool and Spas offers a warranty station for all major brands, and the company’s retail store is stocked with all the chemicals a pool or spa owner could need.
Additionally, they provide free water testing and professional advice to keep your water balanced.
Texoma Country Pool and Spas offers no bench charge on pump motor replacements or pool sweep repairs brought into their store.
Their in-store services include:
•Motor replacement
•Sweep diagnosis and repair
•Water analysis
•Troubleshooting
“Our pool and spa service team is professional and prompt. We treat your pool like it is our own and we provide you with straight forward diagnoses and solutions for your needs,” adds the company’s spokesperson.
Texoma Country Pool and Spas services all top brands and can not only help you build your backyard paradise but can help you sustain it.
With over 100 five star reviews, Texoma Country Pool and Spas is a company you can trust to get the job done and do it well.
Texoma Country Pool and Spas offers Trevi above ground pools, custom in-ground pools, Artesian hot tubs and spas, installation services, and pool supplies in north Texas and southern Oklahoma.
The company has been creating backyard oases and servicing pools and spas for over a decade. The design team at Texoma Country Pool and Spas can create your dream “staycation getaway” spot that will serve you for many years to come.
If you are looking to install an above ground pool, hot tub, or in-ground pool, or looking for someone to service your existing pool, contact:
Don Hicks
Texoma Country Pools and Spas
+1 903-891-3483
email us here