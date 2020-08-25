Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,754 in the last 365 days.

Crouse Health Earns National Stroke and Heart Failure Achievement Awards

This recognition reflects the talent and experience of our clinical teams and their dedicated focus on providing the very best treatment and outcomes for our stroke and heart failure patients.”
— Seth Kronenberg, MD
SYRACUSE, NY, USA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crouse Health in Syracuse, NY, has earned the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines–Stroke ‘Gold Plus’ Quality Achievement Award and the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines Heart Failure ‘Gold Plus’ Quality Achievement Award.

The awards recognize success in meeting or exceeding standards established by the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association through their “Get with the Guidelines” (GWTG) program. This includes consistent application of best-practice, research-based standards of care, which reduce recovery time, disability, and mortality rates for stroke patients, and reduction in hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.

To earn Gold Plus recognition in stroke care, the standards include aggressive use of medications such as clot-busting and anti-clotting drugs, blood thinners, and cholesterol-reducing drugs; preventive action for deep vein thrombosis; and smoking cessation counseling.

To earn the Gold Plus award for excellence in heart failure care, standards include the proper use of medications and aggressive risk-reduction therapies; provision of educational materials to patients on managing heart failure and overall health; and scheduling of follow-up visits.

“Crouse Health is known regionally for excellence in both stroke and cardiac care,” says Crouse Chief Operating Officer/Chief Medical Officer Seth Kronenberg, MD. “This recognition reflects the talent and experience of our clinical teams and their dedicated focus on providing the very best treatment and outcomes for our stroke and heart failure patients.”

Bob Allen
Crouse Health
+1 315-470-7582
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Crouse Health Earns National Stroke and Heart Failure Achievement Awards

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.