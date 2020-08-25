Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Janitors at Loyalist College now have sick days, higher wages, and a pension

Loyalist College janitors unionized with SEIU Local 2 have reached an agreement with their employer

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVILLE, Ontario, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janitors working at Loyalist College in Belleville are celebrating a newly ratified contract with their employer, Compass Canada. SEIU Local 2 janitors entered bargaining with major concerns around the lack of sick days and low wages. The new contract addresses these concerns by including sick days, a wage boost, and the beginning of an employer-supported pension plan.

Tina Hyderman, janitor working at Loyalist College, speaks to what this contract means to her: “This really gives me peace of mind. It feels great to have sick days, better pay and some retirement security.”

Janitors are looking forward to these improved working conditions as they continue preparing the campus for the return of students.  

SEIU Local 2 represents workers in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick and British Columbia.

Contact: Assya Moustaqim-Barrette
assyamb@seiulocal2.ca
(416) 274-4903

