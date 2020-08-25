Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. Hires David Darmoni as National Business Intelligence and Analytics Sales Director
Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. leverages former Oracle employee’s expertise in Cloud/BI Consulting Services to enhance their Analytics practice in North AmericaPLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. (SmartERP), announced that David Darmoni has joined the company as National Business Intelligence and Analytics Sales Director. Mr. Darmoni will specialize in the sales and service delivery of SmartERP’s BI/Tech Consulting Services. He will focus on working with the National Oracle BI/Tech sales team to drive the Oracle OAC consulting services business. David will also be focused on expanding SmartERP’s BI platform relationships and business with Microsoft to expand its current Silver Partnership with Informatica to drive the national BI/Analytics services business. His focus also includes business intelligence, analytics, master data management, and big data across the Oracle suite as well as other third-party technology platforms.
“We are thrilled to have David join the company to lead this division that guides clients through their Big Data, BI and Analytics journey,” said David Testa, Vice President, Oracle Could Services at SmartERP. “David comes to us after working for the last six years at Oracle. Mr. Darmoni has a solid BI/Analytics services delivery and sales background that will help us drive new industry-based BI/Analytics solutions based on some of the latest machine learning and big data technologies. David will help us grow our overall BI/Analytics services business nationally along with our extended sales teams.”
More information about SmartERP’s Analytics and Big Data practices can be found at smarterpanalytics.com.
About Smart ERP Solutions, Inc.
Founded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions® is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions as well as a wide range of consulting services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific client business process needs across multiple industries. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth. SmartERP application managed services can supplement an organization’s staff, co-manage applications, or manage their entire set of Enterprise Business Applications.
