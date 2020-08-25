Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,783 in the last 365 days.

Nevada Drivers Have Until Aug. 31 to Submit Traffic Safety Messages for Potential Display on Electronic Freeway Signs

CARSON CITY, Nev. – With roughly 600 submissions already received, the Nevada Department of Transportation is reminding Nevada drivers that they have through Aug. 31 to submit contest entries for creative traffic safety messages to potentially be displayed on electronic freeway signs. 

Messages must relate to traffic safety and can be themed around holidays and the state’s traffic safety focus areas, including focusing on the road, buckling up, never driving impaired, stopping on red, as well as being motorcycle safe. Messages must be no more than three lines of 18 characters each (including spacing), with no hashtags, punctuation, emojis, website addresses or phone numbers. Some popular messages nationally include “Texting and Driving? Oh Cell No,” the holiday-themed “Only Reindeer Can Fly. Watch Your Speed” and Star Wars-based “Texting and Driving Leads to The Dark Side.”

Last year, nearly 285 individuals were killed in Nevada traffic crashes. With over 90% of U.S. crashes caused in part by driver behavior, the message boards are an important driving safety reminder.

“Traffic safety impacts each and every one of us,” NDOT Director Kristina Swallow said. “These roadway signs can be a first-line defense in reminding motorists to drive safely. We routinely post driving information and tips, and now we want the public to contribute their safe driving messages. The more creative, relatable, and memorable, the better.”

Entries must be submitted by Aug. 31 at nevadadot.com/sign, or by calling (775) 888-7000. NDOT will select the best messages in September, which may then be periodically rotated on the approximately 400 electronic freeway signs statewide. Entries are not accepted through the Department’s Facebook, Twitter or other social media. By submitting, entrants acknowledge that they are a Nevada resident of 16 years of age or over and grant NDOT all rights, including use and distribution of their name and proposed messages in all formats. Advertising and defamatory, obscene, threatening or otherwise unlawful submissions will not be considered.

Streaks of light from cars driving at night under a sign that says, "Don't Be a Stinker, Use Your Blinker."

You just read:

Nevada Drivers Have Until Aug. 31 to Submit Traffic Safety Messages for Potential Display on Electronic Freeway Signs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.