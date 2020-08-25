UPDATE: Yes, arthritis is a big deal, say people facing the diagnosis

Arthritis Society marking Arthritis Awareness Month with campaign to support the six million Canadians with the disease

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six million Canadians have arthritis, but those who live with the diagnosis say its impact on their lives is too often diminished. More than 79 per cent of respondents in a recent poll by the Arthritis Society said people don’t take the disease seriously.



“Arthritis is very serious,” says Trish Barbato, President and CEO of the Arthritis Society. “It’s Canada’s most common chronic health condition and it has a devastating impact on people – causing pain, restricted mobility and a diminished quality of life. And sadly, there is no cure.”

During September, the Arthritis Society is marking Arthritis Awareness Month by aiming to raise 1 million voices and $1 million in support of these six million people with arthritis.

“The challenge is real, and the time to act is now. Without a greater spotlight on this issue, the number of people with arthritis will rise to nine million by 2040,” says Barbato.

Throughout the month, the Arthritis Society will be calling on Canadians to add to their voice to the chorus of people saying, “Arthritis wont’ stop me,” and inviting them contribute to finding solutions.

Among those already voicing their support are Mark Zecchino of Golf Talk Canada and former NHLer Darcy Rota.

Arthritis Awareness Month will also be highlighted by engaging fundraising events and webinars and important updates on the latest in arthritis research.

Learn more at www.arthritis.ca/1for6million .

Arthritis facts

Arthritis is a collection of over 100 conditions affecting joints and other tissues.

1 in 5 Canadians live with arthritis, a number expected to grow to 1 in 4 by 2040.

Over half of people with arthritis are under 65.

Nearly 60 per cent of people with arthritis are women.

As many as 24,000 children have arthritis.

There is no cure – yet – meaning people must face the devastating impact of arthritis for the rest of their lives once they are diagnosed.

About the Arthritis Society

The Arthritis Society is Canada’s national charity dedicated to creating a world where people are free from the devastating effects of arthritis. We represent the six million Canadians living with arthritis today, and the millions more who are impacted or at risk. Thanks to the trust and support of our donors, sponsors and volunteers, the Arthritis Society is the largest charitable funder of cutting-edge arthritis research in Canada and a leader in proactive advocacy, innovative information and support that delivers better health outcomes for people living with arthritis. The Arthritis Society is accredited under Imagine Canada’s Standards Program. Visit www.arthritis.ca .

