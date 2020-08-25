Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Updated Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Wednesday August 26th, 2020 at 9:30 AM

/EIN News/ -- The access information for the investor conference call is as follows:

Direct Toll / International – 1-(866) 831-8711

Domestic US/Canada - 1-(203) 518-9883

Program Title: Generex Biotechnology Conference Call

Conference ID – 89636

Agenda

FDA response to Pre-IND briefing package for Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine

Meeting with the Canadian National Research Council to discuss moving the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine technology forward

$20 Million Non-binding Memorandum of Understanding completed with an investor for a strategic upmarket transaction

$10 Million financing proposal in the same MOU for the acquisition of infectious disease and cancer diagnostics company awaiting EUA approval from FDA for COVID-19 rapid diagnostic assay system

ALTuCell acquisition update

NuGenHealth SaaS Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Management 50% Partnership

Completed a Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding Regarding Development partnership for Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 in Malaysia worth up to $150 Million

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) today announced the call in information and an updated agenda for the shareholder conference call on Wednesday, August 26th at 9:30 am.

During the call, Generex President & CEO Joe Moscato will discuss the previously published agenda as well as new developments with the COVID-19 vaccine program.

On August 24th, the FDA delivered a written response to Generex’ Pre-IND briefing package for the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in which they have agreed to the overall clinical plan and provided straight-forward guidance on protocol specifics and vaccine product data requests that will be addressed in the IND (investigational new drug) submission.

Additionally, Generex has been assigned a Lead Industrial Technology Advisor (ITA) at the Canadian Research Council with whom the company is meeting in the coming days to discuss opportunities to move the Ii-Key technology forward for the development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in Canada.

Mr. Moscato said, “This is an exciting time for Generex as we advance a number of our corporate initiatives to realize our goal of building shareholder value through the development of our technologies, the acquisition of strategic partners, and the implementation of technology to engage patients in telehealth solutions. We are pleased with the responses we just recently received from FDA and from the Canadian Research Council to advance our Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, and I look forward to sharing details with shareholders tomorrow.”

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital. Recent acquisitions include a management services organization, a network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory, and medical device companies with new and approved products.

