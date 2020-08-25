Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 5500 Block of 1st Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, August 24, 2020, in the 5500 block of 1st Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:58 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and assaulted the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, August 24, 2020, 60-year-old Gerald David Barnes, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).