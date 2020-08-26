Contis brings international payments to 1m account holders with Currencycloud partnership
Leading European payments provider, Contis, has partnered with Currencycloud to make international payments available in more than 30 currenciesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading European payments provider, Contis, has partnered with Currencycloud, the leader in providing B2B embedded cross-border solutions, to make international payments available for over 1 million accounts.
This partnership allows end-customers to convert Sterling (GPB) to more than 30 currencies and send funds to over 50 countries across 5 continents. It removes a pain-point for fintech clients with an international customer base, companies looking at overseas expansion, and any account holders needing to send money abroad.
Contis is a Principal member of Visa, providing B2B issuing and processing through its wholly owned, cloud-based technology. By plugging-in Currencycloud’s multi-currency account infrastructure, it can now provide foreign exchange and international money transfer to all clients and account holders.
Using their app, customers can request a real-time quote – including the exchange rate on offer and transaction fee – before deciding to make a payment. Currencycloud integration provides a simple and cost-effective way to send money abroad with market leading exchange rates and low transaction costs.
Jason Ollivier, Chief Disruption Officer at Contis, said: “The global pandemic has driven an explosion in digital payments and demand for new features. Now more than ever, businesses need to invest in R&D and deliver new solutions for the changing landscape. We’ve increased investment in our core platform and bolted on functionality to our API based platform to meet client needs.
“This is the latest in a long run of Contis innovations and updates, recently including Buffer ‘secondary authorisation’ technology and ApplePay. We pride ourselves on offering a frictionless experience to clients and their customers. Integrating Currencycloud’s best-in-class tech dramatically simplifies sending money abroad, at a time when international transfers are becoming more essential for banks, fintechs and their customers.”
Lewis Nurcombe, Sales Director, Banking and Issuing at Currencycloud, commented: “Contis delivers a comprehensive service to its customers and we are thrilled that they chose to partner with us to deliver their foreign exchange solution. As digital payments become the ‘norm’, so has the need to make international payments. This partnership means that Contis customers can take advantage of fast, efficient and clear payment processes.”
About Contis
Contis is transforming payments, issuing and processing. We help corporates, banks, fintechs and insurers unleash their true potential. Founded in 2008 by Peter Cox, Contis provides award winning, cloud-based, real-time payment solutions. We enable our clients to deliver next-generation accounts, cards and apps to their customers. One of the FT1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2018, 2019 and 2020. We have offices in the UK, Lithuania and India. Contis benefits from a full licence suite, including FCA and Bank of Lithuania eMoney Licences which cover the EEA and a full UK Consumer Credit Licence. Contis is a Principal Visa member with full sponsorship capability.
About Currencycloud
Moving money around the world is hard. Setting up overseas bank accounts and dealing with distinct regulatory regimes takes up time, money, and resources. Currencycloud removes that pain, helping customers achieve their ambitions sooner than they dared dream. With a global, multi-currency account infrastructure, customers are able to collect, convert, pay and manage multiple currencies, anywhere in the world. Launched in 2012, Currencycloud has processed more than $65bn to over 180 countries, working with banks and Fintechs around the world, including Starling Bank, Revolut, Penta and Lunar. Based in London with offices in New York, Amsterdam and Cardiff, Currencycloud works with partners including Visa, Dwolla, and Mambu to deliver simple, clear financial infrastructure solutions for clients. They are regulated in the UK, US, and the EU.
