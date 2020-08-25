OkGlobal Coin SWITCH Launches World's First FREE (at cost) Currency Exchange Services in Singapore
World's First and only FREE non-profit money changer opening in Singapore!SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OkGlobal Coin SWITCH Pte. Ltd., has announced the opening of their world’s first Service Centre that provides Free (at cost) Currency Exchange Services, located at the heart of Singapore, Lucky Plaza, Orchard.
Zero currency exchange fees will be offered exclusively for the OkGlobal Coin SWITCH community.
The first few currencies that will be available for exchange are Malaysia Ringgit, Philippines Peso, India Rupee, Indonesia Rupiah, Chinese Yuan, and Burmese Kyat. And more to be added as time progresses.
OKGlobal Coin SWITCH is a leading industry firm working towards the goal of offering services while ensuring conservative consistent growth to the business. This is the ONLY project in the world that solves real everyday problems and creates an IMMEDIATE benefit for the OkGlobal Coin SWITCH community.
For more information, please visit our website at okglobalcoinsg.com or our Service Centre at 304 Orchard Road, #01-51 Lucky Plaza, Singapore 238863.
Yves Bong
OkGlobal Coin SWITCH Pte. Ltd.
+65 8858 5811
email us here