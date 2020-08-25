New traffic cameras, digital message signs operating on Hwy 52 between Rochester, St. Paul (Aug. 25, 2020)

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Forty-two new traffic cameras and eight digital message signs have become operational on Hwy 52 between Rochester and St. Paul, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The cameras provide more views of traffic conditions on the Hwy 52 corridor, provide for greater communication about traffic conditions and give MnDOT a good framework for addressing future transportation needs. The additional cameras were in a gap north of Pine Island to south of St. Paul.

“We think the cameras provide users with a greater understanding of what’s happening on their roads,” said Michael Schweyen, district traffic engineer for MnDOT District 6 based in Rochester. “The fiber optic network that MnDOT has invested in will provide fast and reliable data, such as video, in order for motorists and trip planners to be more fully informed and to have a safer trip. Providing real time information to the traveling public is a key goal of MnDOT”

The cameras can be utilized by people who view MnDOT’s traffic and road conditions map at 511mn.org. The cameras are also used by dispatchers and traffic management during traffic crashes to assist public safety and first responders. The message signs placed along the highway can assist motorists in providing information about road conditions to alert drivers in advance, such as if a crash is diverting traffic or if severe winter weather driving conditions exist.

The fiber optic lines and other technology were installed along the Hwy 52 corridor to improve safety and traffic flow between Rochester and St Paul. The devices will help MnDOT and the state continue to prepare its readiness for future changes to transportation, like connected and automated vehicles.

