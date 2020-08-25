Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
North Dakota Supreme Court justice discharged from hospital amid COVID-19 recovery

Bismarck Tribune

Longtime North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle has been discharged from Sanford Health in Bismarck as he recovers from COVID-19.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen said VandeWalle, 87, was discharged on Friday to a facility for rehabilitation to regain his strength. VandeWalle has continued his work on the court, reading briefs and emails and drafting opinions while in the hospital.

VandeWalle was hospitalized Aug. 3 with the respiratory disease that results from the new coronavirus.

Read more at: https://bismarcktribune.com/news/local/bismarck/north-dakota-supreme-court-justice-discharged-from-hospital-amid-covid-19-recovery/article_b9e1f071-af44-51a3-a196-56e9a7a12550.html

North Dakota Supreme Court justice discharged from hospital amid COVID-19 recovery

