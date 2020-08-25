Veterinary Drugs Market to Worth US$ 27,570 Mn Gaining Impetus from Government Support, says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Veterinary Drugs Market Report Are Bayer AG., Zoetis Animal Healthcare, Virbac S.A. Vetoquinol, Ceva, Vetoquinol S.A., Merial Animal Health, Merck Ltd., Elanco, Intervet Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Veterinary Drugs Market will reach a valuation of US$ 27,570 Mn by 2025 from US$ 17,870.6 Mn in 2017, and exhibit a promising CAGR of 5.6% over the aforementioned forecast period.

The parasiticides segment accounted for the highest share in 2017 with a market revenue of 32.2% and is likely to dominate the market in terms of product segmentation. This is because prevention of animals from insects and parasites is extremely important, in order to avoid its devastating impact on the animals and further on humans consuming products derived from such animals such as milk, eggs, and meat.





Rise in Intake of Meat Consumption to Propel Market

The rise in prevalence of infectious diseases among animals is driving the demand for veterinary drugs. Increasing poultry farming will bode well for the veterinary drugs market as well. Besides this, the market is likely to witness increasing demand from pet farm owners. Introduction of cost-effective and advanced drugs will also help the market generate more revenue.

On the flipside, the discovery of new and complex diseases occurring in animals might increase the chances of contracting animal diseases such as bird flu, rabies, African swine flu, and others. Be it as it may, the rising incidence of these diseases are fueling the demand for more effective medicines and vaccines for animals. This might cause concern among animal owners and further propel the market for veterinary drugs.

The global economy is in absolute turmoil because of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Some industries remain largely unaffected by the outbreak, some are thriving, but most are in doldrums. Although the healthcare industry is flourishing, certain markets within the industry are experiencing staggered growth. Wading through these troubled times is a difficult task and Fortune Business Insights™ aims at equipping your business with the most comprehensive market insights, collated and analyzed by our expert and experienced research team.





Asia Pacific to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate

The rate of animal adoption is more in North America as compared to other regions. This, coupled with, the introduction of new animal-related products in the region will help it emerge dominant at a global scale. In 2017, North America held the highest share in the global veterinary drugs market and was valued at US$ 6290.1 Mn. It is also expected to continue dominating the market through the forecast period.

On the other side, Asia Pacific is expected to show remarkable growth rate in the coming years. The stringent rules imposed on animal healthcare by governments of nations in this region, coupled with, the involvement of animals in agricultural activities are propelling the veterinary drugs market in Asia Pacific.





Vendors are entering into strategic collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and new product launches in order to gain strong foothold in the market. They are also investing huge sums into research and development strategies for the discovery of new drugs to prevent various diseases from occurring in animals.

List of the Key Players operating in the veterinary drugs market:

Bayer AG.

Zoetis Animal Healthcare

Virbac S.A. Vetoquinol

Ceva

Vetoquinol S.A.

Merial Animal Health

Merck Ltd.

Elanco

Intervet Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH





Veterinary Drugs Market Segmentations:

By Product

• Anti-infectives

• Anti-inflammatory

• Parasiticides

• Others

By Animal

• Companion

• Livestock

By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Topical

Distribution Channel

• Veterinary Hospitals

• Veterinary Clinics

• Pharmacies & Drug Stores

• Others

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





