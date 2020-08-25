Las Vegas Furniture Store Offers Exclusive Perks for Members
Furniture Market, the industry leaders in fine home furnishings and design services for the Las Vegas area.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas Furniture Store Offers Exclusive Perks for Members
Furniture Market, the industry leaders in fine home furnishings and design services for the Las Vegas area, created a free member program to provide a host of valuable features and benefits.
The furniture store shared that FM Select Members can access benefits that were previously enjoyed by designers, industry professionals, and other select individuals. This member program requires no purchase or membership fees and customers can sign up any time to receive the following:
● Complimentary one-on-one consultations with members of an experienced design team
● Concierge service to manage orders
● Early access to sales and special events
● Access to the monthly newsletter to stay informed of special sales and new product information
Access to Complimentary Design Consultations
A major benefit of the FM Select Members group is access to free consultations with their design team. Their designers are known to offer a truly personalized approach to creating functional and beautiful spaces using innovative designs from over 160 manufacturers. They can help turn any space into what a member is envisioning taking concepts from traditional, transitional, or modern styles. Anyone building a new home, renovating, or shopping for the right piece to complete a room would benefit from this consultation.
Furniture Market’s comprehensive range of interior design services includes the following:
● Space Planning - They will create an ideal floor plan combining design and functionality.
● Furniture Selection - They will help members select pieces from over a hundred world-wide manufacturers and designers. Many can be customized for a one-of-a-kind look.
● Interior Finishes - They will show members an array of wallpaper and custom draperies to complete any space.
● Lighting Selection - They will help members choose the right lighting to complement furnishings and strike the right tone in a room.
● Personalized Service - They will visit members in their homes and create a personalized design portfolio to match any style, space, and budget.
Access to Special Events & Sales
Members also enjoy early access to sales and special events that take place at the largest retail outlet of fine furnishings in Las Vegas, the Furniture Market showroom. The 48,000 square-foot showroom features an array of furniture and accessories from top brands including:
● Bonaldo
● Lazar
● Pianca
● Elite Modern
● Estro Milano
● Natuzzi
● Brown Jordan
● American Leather
● Thayer Coggin
● Ekornes / Stressless
● And more
Contact Furniture Market
Reach out to Furniture Market or visit their website to sign up for their exclusive membership program. It is free and easy to become a member.
Bob Lomassaro
r.lomassaro@fmvegas.com
702-436-3960
About Furniture Market
Furniture Market is an industry leader in fine home furnishings for Las Vegas and the surrounding areas. The family-owned and operated business has served the area since 2007 with high-end luxurious home decor and interior design services. Their showroom holds a variety of furniture, accessories, lighting, and artwork for both indoor and outdoor spaces. The Furniture Market design consultants are experienced professionals who are passionate about design and ready to provide their clients with creative solutions to any design challenge. Their FM Select Member program is just one way the furniture store provides unsurpassed customer service to improve the lives of their clients.
Bob Lomassaro
Furniture Market
+1 702-436-3960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook