Laidlaw Venture Partners Hosts Panel Discussion “Cutting Edge Perspectives on the Latest Developments in COVID-19 Vaccine Development Strategy”

Michael V. Callahan, MD, MSPH, DTM&H (U.K), Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Infectious Disease and Director, Clinical Translation and Mass-Casualty Therapeutics at the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC)

Mark Poznansky, MD, PhD, Director of the VIC at MGH

Patrick Reeves, PhD, Team Leader at the VIC

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laidlaw Venture Partners, the venture capital arm of Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd., today announced that on Monday, August 24, 2020, it held a panel discussion titled “Cutting Edge Perspectives on the Latest Developments in COVID-19 Vaccine Development Strategy.”

An online replay of the presentation is available here: Click Here

Panel discussion topics included (times during the recording):

COVID-19 Vaccine Focus of Operation Warp Speed – are our bases covered? (4:45)

Have S-Protein neutralizing antibodies in recovered patients or in convalescent plasma trials proven to be protective, to date? (14:25)

Importance of T-cells in Vaccine Generated Immunity to COVID-19. (19:30)

Should we be concerned with potential ADE (Antibody-mediated Disease Enhancement)? (25:15)

The HaloVax™ Self Assembling Vaccine – a novel approach to pandemic preparedness. (33:00)

"This panel of world leaders in immunology and vaccine technology brings unique perspective on critical issues facing vaccine developers. Our novel approach with HaloVax, our self-assembling vaccine against COVID-19 attempts to capitalize on these vital insights,” said Patrick Gallagher, CEO of Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. HaloVax is being developed in conjunction with Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH).

"As we continue to build our portfolio companies it is imperative that we tap global experts for their years of knowledge and service in this space," said Matthew Eitner, Chief Executive Officer, Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. "We are thrilled to have Michael V. Callahan, MD, MSPH, DTM&H (U.K), Mark Poznansky, MD, PhD, and Patrick Reeves, PhD join this important panel, sharing their expertise and experience.”

About Voltron Therapeutics, Inc.

Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, was founded in 2017 to lead and accelerate the development of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC), and the Massachusetts General Hospital's novel Self Assembling Vaccine technology in a variety of indications, including in Oncology and emerging Infectious Diseases. Voltron holds an exclusive worldwide license to this technology. With the work of our world class team of researchers and physicians, this technology has shown in certain pre-clinical studies initial proof of concept in two infectious diseases (Lassa Fever and Q Fever) as well as two oncology indications (Ovarian and HPV Related). For more information please visit www.voltrontx.com .

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com .

About Laidlaw & Company

Laidlaw & Company is a full-service investment banking and brokerage firm offering personalized investment advice and skillful execution to private institutions, public institutions, and high net worth individual investors.

Laidlaw & Company (U.K.) Ltd., a broker-dealer registered with FINRA in the United States, clears on a fully disclosed basis through INTL FCStone Financial Inc., a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Laidlaw & Company International Limited, an affiliate of Laidlaw & Company, is authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom.

Laidlaw Wealth Management is an affiliate of, and Laidlaw Venture Partners is a DBA, of Laidlaw & Company.

For more information, please visit: https://laidlawltd.com/

Contact:

Matt Duffy, Managing Partner

646-335-5923

mduffy@laidlawltd.com

Media:

Jason Assad

LR Advisors LLC.

678-570-6791

jwassad@bellsouth.net