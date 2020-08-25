Fitness App Market Growth at a rate of 21.30% by 2026 Due to COVID-19 High Demand Emerging Players - Google Fit, Adidas, Motorola Mobility, Samsung Electronics, Nike, Sports Tracking Technologies, Wahoo Fitness

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A transparent research method has been accomplished with the right tools and techniques to make this Fitness App Market research report world-class. Two of the most widely used techniques namely SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis have been used while generating this report. Competitive analysis conducted in this report puts light on the moves of the key players in the industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and recent acquisitions. Fitness App Market research report adoption plays an essential role for the business growth as it supports with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business.



The information and data cited in this world class Fitness App marketing report is collected from trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. This market report gives wide-ranging analysis of the market structure and the evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the Healthcare industry.

Market Analysis: Global Fitness App Market

Fitness App Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 21.30% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on fitness app market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Key Market Competitors:

The major players covered in the fitness app market report are

adidas America Inc.

Appster

Fitbit, Inc.

Fitnesskeeper Inc.

Azumio

MyFitnessPal, Inc.

Nike

Noom, Inc.

Under Armour

APPLICO INC.

Aaptiv Inc

Appinventiv

Google

Samsung Electronics

TomTom

Lenovo

Grand Apps

Wahoo Fitness

Among other domestic and global players.

Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Analysis:

Besides target market information, DBMR also provides information about your competitor, your customers, products etc. A few techniques we use are :

Customer analysis

Competitor analysis

Risk analysis

Product research

Advertising research

E-mail survey and many more…

Market Research Methodology:

We define the research problem: The step defining the research problem exists of two main steps:

Formulating the problem

Establishing research objectives

Selecting and Establishing Research Design :

The step selecting and establishing research design consists of three main steps :

Select the research design

Identify information types and sources

Determine and design research instrument

The Fitness App Market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

This fitness app market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on fitness app market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Market Definition: Global Fitness App Market

A Fitness App is an application which can be downloaded on any mobile device, and used anywhere to get fit. It is extensively utilized in several applications such as lifestyle monitoring, health monitoring, and others.

The growing demand for constant health assessment, rising popularity of smart bands and watches, increasing inclination towards fitness and weight reduction, high obesity rate, and convenience, growing usage of mobile apps are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the fitness app market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, the increasing internet and smartphone reach in emerging countries will further create several opportunities that will lead to the growth of the fitness app market in the above mentioned forecast period.

However, the paid app features and absence of awareness in emerging countries will act as restraints and may hamper the growth of the fitness app market in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Fitness App Market Scope and Market Size:

Fitness App Market is segmented on the basis of type, gender, deployment, platform, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the fitness app market has been segmented into workout app and nutrition app.

On the basis of gender, the fitness app market has been segmented into male and female.

On the basis of deployment, the fitness app market has been segmented into android, iOS, and windows fitness app.

On the basis of platform, the fitness app market has been segmented into smart phones, tablets, and wearable devices.

On the basis of application, the fitness app market has been segmented into health monitoring, lifestyle monitoring, and others.

Automotive Fitness App Market Country Level Analysis:

Fitness app market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, gender, deployment, platform, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the fitness app market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the fitness app market because of the high rate of obesity and swift uptake of the latest lifestyle related technologies while Asia-Pacific is projected to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the high smartphone and internet penetration and increasing disposable income of the middle class population.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

Overview and Scope Research goal & scope Research assumptions Research Methodology Primary data sources Secondary data sources Key take-away Stakeholders Executive Summary Market Definition Market Segmentation Fitness App Market Insights Fitness App – Industry snapshot Fitness App - Ecosystem analysis Fitness App Market Dynamics Fitness App – Market Forces Fitness App Market Driver Analysis Fitness App Market Restraint/Challenges analysis Fitness App Market Opportunity Analysis Industry analysis - Porter's five force Bargaining power of supplier Bargaining power of buyer Threat of substitute Threat of new entrant Degree of competition Fitness App s Market PEST Analysis Fitness App Market Value Chain Analysis Fitness App Industry Trends Competitive Ranking Analysis Fitness App Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2027 by App Type Key Findings Workout & Exercise Apps Disease Management Lifestyle Management Nutrition & Diet Medication Adherence Others Fitness App Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2027 by Devices Key Findings Smartphones Tablets Wearable Devices Fitness App Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2027 by OS Platform Key Findings Android iOS Windows Others Fitness App Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2027 by Region Key Findings North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Belgium Russia Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Korea Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA Company Profiles MyFitnessPal Inc. Overview Financials Product Benchmarking Recent Developments Dom and Tom Tom Overview Financials Product Benchmarking Recent Developments Motorola Mobility LLC Overview Financials Product Benchmarking Recent Developments Grandapps Overview Financials Product Benchmarking Recent Developments Fitbit Overview Financials Product Benchmarking Recent Developments Azumio Overview Financials Product Benchmarking Recent Developments WillowTree, Inc. Overview Financials Product Benchmarking Recent Developments ASICS Overview Financials Product Benchmarking Recent Developments Under Armour Overview Financials Product Benchmarking Recent Developments Appster Overview Financials Product Benchmarking Recent Developments

