Increase in Mobile Data Traffic during Covid-19 Pandemic Will Fuel the Growth of Global 5G Infrastructure Market - Exclusive Report [230 pages] by Research Dive

The market is witness to have a negative impact with the pandemic in 2020. Higher investment for construction of infrastructure and technology is predicted to hamper the market growth in the forecast period. Macro Cell is predicted to grow enormously in the forecast period. Software-Defined Networking (SDN) is predicted to have the highest market share in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is predicted to have higher growth opportunity in the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 5G infrastructure market is going to experience a negative impact in 2020. Increasing investment for building infrastructure for 5G technology is predicted to hamper the market in the forecast period. Unavailability of 5G devices is predicted to be the biggest restraint of the market. For using the 5G technology one must need a specific devices to take all the advantages of the 5G services. Moreover, Many governments is planning to implement the 5G services in their respective nation is predicted to drive the 5G technology market in the forecast period. For instance, the Indian government is eyeing to make 5G services commercially available by next year by establishing mega spectrum sale with 275Mhz of airwave earmarked for the newer technology. During this unpredicted situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID19 on 5G Infrastructure Market.

According to a study conducted by Research Dive, the global 5G infrastructure market is expected to register a revenue of $41,766.5 million till 2027, growing at a rate of 64.6% CAGR during, 2019-2027. The global market is classified on the basis of communication ifra, core network technology, operational frequency and region. The report offers the complete information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and major players of the global market.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per our analyst, increase in mobile data traffic is predicted to drive the market in the forecast period. Moreover the increase in investment for construction of 5G technology is predicted to hamper the market in the forecast period.

Small Cell segment is predicted to grow enormously in the forecast period

Depending on the communication Ifra, the 5G infrastructure technology is further divided into Small Cell and Macro Cell. Small cell segment was accounted for $410.7 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 72.0% in the forecast period. Small cell helps in delivering in building mobile broadband technology from outdoor macro base-stations is predicted to boost the segment in the forecast period.

Software-Defined Networking (SDN) is predicted to have the maximum growth rate

Depending on the Core Network technology, the 5G infrastructure technology is further divided into software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV). Network Function Virtualization (NFV) was accounted for $296.6 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 72.9% in the forecast period. NFV’s are used to implement different network function via software which can be operated through different server is predicted to boost the segment in the forecast period.

5G Standalone is predicted to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period

Depending on the network infrastructure, the 5G infrastructure technology is further divided into 5G NR non-standalone and 5G standalone. 5G standalone segment was accounted for $304.2 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 72.4% in the forecast period. The 5G standalone network infrastructure helps to provide all the services to the user is predicted to boost the segment in the forecast period.

Above 6 Ghz is segment is predicted to be the most profitable segment in the forecast period

Depending on the operational frequency, the 5G infrastructure technology is further divided into Sub 6 Ghz and Above 6 Ghz. Above 6 Ghz segment was accounted for $418.3 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 68.7% in the forecast period. Low installation cost, higher reach and lesser border interference is predicted to boost the segment in forecast period.

Industrial end use segment is predicted to grow enormously

Depending on the end user, the 5G infrastructure technology is further divided into residential, commercial, industrial, and government. Industrial segment was accounted for $152.1 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 72.4% in the forecast period. Increasing IoT among the population and various sector is predicted to boost the segment in the forecast period.

Regional Breakdown of the Market

Depending on region, the 5G infrastructure technology is further divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific region market was accounted for $243.3 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 68.8% in the forecast period. The region market is predicted to grow with the presence of large number of mobile network companies and companies investing more in the 5G technologies is predicted to boost the region market in the forecast period.

Top Companies Leading the Market

The major key player in the market are

Mavenir Siklu Communication Comba Telecom Systems CommScope CISCO NEC ZTE Nokia Networks Samsung Ericsson

These players are hugely contributing to the growth of the market by undertaking activities such as new developments, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and many more. – Download Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report [75 pages]

