Synchronoss and Bricsys Partner to Lower Costs of Creating and Managing Communications Networks

New agreement gives telecom network service providers the ability to choose from a variety of licensing options for the same functionality as traditional computer aided design interfaces

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, today announced its partnership with Bricsys, a Hexagon company, giving Synchronoss spatialSUITE customers the opportunity to select BricsCAD as their computer aided design (CAD) interface. Unlike other CAD interfaces that often are available only via costly individual user subscription licenses, Bricsys offers single, volume and network licensing agreements – including floating network licenses – that can be subscription or perpetual. The result is often a much lower total cost of ownership. The new agreement also establishes a reseller relationship that enables Synchronoss to offer BricsCAD directly to new and existing customers.



Synchronoss spatialSUITE provides communications service providers access to a broad range of network asset information, including physical locations, specifications, attributes, connectivity and capacity. BricsCAD is used by network architects who work in Synchronoss spatialNET, an engineering design and management solution that sits at the core of spatialSUITE. spatialNET enables network planners, designers and engineers to combine the use of industry-standard DWG files for 2G drafting and 3G modeling with the power of artificial intelligence to quickly and accurately visualize, create and manage communication network asset data and workflows.

David Bryant, Product Director for Synchronoss, said the partnership with Bricsys delivers to spatialNET customers a feature-rich solution that is more cost-effective than other CAD solutions. “At Synchronoss, we continually strive to improve the capabilities we offer our spatialNET customers via a robust product roadmap as well as through partnerships that enhance the value we deliver. This agreement with Bricsys is especially significant considering that users have access to the same functionality and quality as other CAD offerings but at a dramatically lower cost and with more licensing flexibility,” he said.

Anna Maria Romeo, Director of Partner Development for Bricsys, said the partnership with Synchronoss is an excellent fit. “spatialNET users who choose BricsCAD gain world-class visualization capabilities via a responsive, high-performance graphical engine, with the ability to easily collaborate in a BricsCAD session and much more flexibility when it comes to software,” she said. “Equally important is that the integration of BricsCAD and spatialNET is seamless. Users will find 100 percent compatibility and instant access to all their CAD files, and no requirement for a complicated migration process.”

The Synchronoss spatialSUITE portfolio is used by a wide variety of telecommunications companies, including the largest MSO in the United States, all the major network providers in Canada, and other telco and cable companies globally. To learn more about how spatialSUITE solutions can be leveraged to efficiently manage fiber, RF, microwave and copper networks, visit the Synchronoss website for more information.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss (NASDAQ: SNCR) transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products and platforms supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com .

About Bricsys NV

Bricsys® develops and sells modern, affordable DWG-based Computer Aided Design (CAD), Building Information Modeling (BIM), Mechanical Design (MCAD) and cloud-based Common Data Environment (CDE) software products, brought to market under the BricsCAD® and Bricsys® 24/7 brands. We are a part of Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions. Our sister companies include Brown & Sharpe, Intergraph, Leica Geosystems, Luciad, MSC Software and Vero Software. Find out more about our products at www.bricsys.com .

Contacts

Investors

Leslie Gahagan, Investor Relations Analyst

T: +1 800.575.7606

E: investor@synchronoss.com

Media

Anais Merlin, CCgroup (International)

T: +44 20 3824 9200

E: synchronoss@ccgrouppr.com