Portable X-Ray Devices Are Gaining Popularity And Increased Awareness In The Global X-Ray Devices Market (Companies Covered: Siemens Healthineers AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Onex Co

According to The Business Research Company’s report on the x-ray devices market, high demand for home healthcare and point of care diagnostics have led to the introduction of portable X-ray devices in the healthcare industry. Portable X-ray devices are gaining popularity as patients require medical care in their familiar surroundings. In case of home X-ray services, portable X-ray devices help elderly patients avoid cumbersome and potentially hazardous travel to hospitals. Portable X-ray devices can be folded into a small package during transportation. In addition, these devices can be connected to a computer to view digitally generated images and send those images directly to the clinicians or doctors for further analysis. Portable X-ray devices help patients minimize the cost of treatment by avoiding traveling to hospitals and eliminating the use of X-ray films.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospitals and diagnostic service providers are increasingly using portable x-ray devices due to the convenience it offers. Portable diagnostic equipment is easy to use and offers mobility capabilities. This is steadily increasing adoption rates for emergency and intensive care units in hospitals and homecare organizations. This equipment allows faster interventions for acute events, and better monitoring. Major portable x-ray devices include Siemens Healthcare’s Mobilett mira max portable X-ray systems.



The global X-ray devices market size is expected to grow from $12,628.1 million in 2019 to $15,507.6 million in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Fast growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the production of medical devices, rising number of patients with chronic diseases, and increasing healthcare investments.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled X-Ray Devices Market - Report Segmented By Product Type (Stationary X-Ray Devices, Mobile X-Ray Devices, Handheld X-Ray Devices), By Technology (Computed Radiography X-Ray Devices, Digital X-Ray Devices, Analog X-Ray Devices), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023 covers major x-ray devices companies, x-ray devices market share by company, x-ray devices equipment manufacturers, 2020 global x-ray devices industry outlook, global x-ray devices market size, x-ray devices market growth, and x-ray devices market forecasts. The report also covers the global x-ray devices market and its segments. The x-ray devices market share is segmented by type of product into stationary x-ray devices, mobile x-ray devices, and handheld x-ray devices. By type of technology, the market is segmented into computed radiography X-ray devices, digital X-ray devices market, and analog X-ray devices.

The increasing awareness about advantages of portable medical devices is also expected to support the growth of the global X-ray devices market size during 2019-2023. The global access to online information about portable medical devices, in general, leads to an increase in awareness among the global population, and the industry will benefit from this growing internet penetration globally. According to Cisco, global internet penetration will rise to 58% by 2021 compared to 44% in 2016. Social media platforms are also expected to aid portable X-ray devices manufacturing companies to promote their goods and services directly to the customers. Following the affordable and expanded access to the internet, social media platforms and online industry specific magazines and forums, consumers’ awareness about portable X-ray devices is expected to increase, thus benefitting the x-ray devices market going forward.

The X-ray devices market is expected to be affected by rising privacy and security concerns relating to connected healthcare devices. Portable X-ray devices use wireless technology for data transmission, making these devices vulnerable to hacking, leading to a potential data breach. In 2018, a data breach at Florida-based Health First exposed the personal information of around 42,000 patients. According to a 2017 survey conducted by Unisys, a US-based information technology company, 41% of respondents did not want healthcare providers to collect data through medical devices, and 22% of respondents were concerned about the security of health data collected from medical devices. In consequence, the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has provided guidance for managing cybersecurity in medical devices. These concerns regarding data privacy and security are likely to limit the growth of the X-ray devices market going forward.

The portable X-ray devices market is segmented by type of technology into computed radiography X-ray devices, digital X-ray devices market, and analog X-ray devices. The computed radiography X-ray devices market was the largest segment of the portable X-ray devices market by type of technology in 2019, at 46.3% of total share. The analog X-ray devices market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward, at a CAGR of 14.2% to 2023. The top opportunities in the portable X-ray devices market by type of technology will arise in the digital X-ray devices market segment, which will gain $1,363.2 million of global annual sales by 2023.

