TDOT Contractor to Temporarily Close West 4th Street beneath U.S. 27 in Chattanooga, Hamilton County

Closure will be in effect until mid-September 2020

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Beginning on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, contract crews working on the U.S. 27 reconstruction project in downtown Chattanooga will close West 4th Street beneath U.S. 27. Traffic wishing to access West 4th Street from U.S. 27 South will be detoured to West 6th Street.

This closure will be in effect until mid-September 2020 and will allow the contractor to complete construction of West 4th Street near U.S. 27.

Motorists should exercise caution when traveling through the construction zone and pay close attention to the detours and signage posted.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cell phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts at www.twitter.com/Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

# # #