HighPoint Welcomes Senior New Hires to Accelerate Growth and Commitment to Civilian Customers

The company adds Joel Imholte to lead Civilian Sector and Jennifer Mehrpour to drive civilian business development

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint, a provider of IT and digital services for government agencies, announced today the addition of strategic new hires to nurture and grow the company’s federal civilian footprint.

The company has welcomed Joel Imholte as vice president, Civilian Sector. Imholte will be responsible for establishing strong client relationships and overseeing operations for the company’s programs at the Department of State, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and other civilian contracts. Imholte’s client focus paired with his 20 years of expertise across civilian, intelligence and defense agencies will strengthen HighPoint contracts and grow new business opportunities.  

“HighPoint works with many remarkable agencies to provide critical IT services, data management, application development and digital and media services,” said Imholte. “I look forward to partnering with these agencies and our employees to deliver operational excellence and grow HighPoint’s capabilities in the federal civilian market.”

Imholte has a proven track record of managing multidisciplinary clients and overseeing business lines in the areas of cybersecurity, enterprise IT, emerging technology, unified communications and software development within the private and public sectors. He previously held leadership positions at National Capitol Contracting, Pragmatics, InfoReliance Corporation and Allied Technology Group.

HighPoint has also welcomed Jennifer Mehrpour as director of business development. Mehrpour brings more than 25 years of commercial and federal experience in information technology business development, capture management, customer care, service delivery and solution design to HighPoint. Mehrpour previously designed customer solutions and led business development strategies at SAIC, CSRA and Creative Computing Solutions.

“We are thrilled that Joel and Jennifer have joined the HighPoint team,” said Scott Willis, HighPoint chief operating officer. “Both Joel and Jennifer bring tremendous experience and passion for delivering innovative solutions that will undoubtedly accelerate the company’s growth and exceed client expectations.”

About HighPoint
HighPoint helps government agencies elevate experiences. From contact centers and training to digital and data services, our team works with government agencies to more efficiently integrate the people, processes and technology that help government deliver on the needs of citizens and employees. HighPoint delivers services for 13 government clients including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Office of the Comptroller of Currency, Department of State, Defense Logistics Agency and Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HighPoint is a privately held company with 300 employees across offices in Indianapolis, Indiana; Baltimore, Maryland; and Herndon, Virginia. Learn more at www.highpointglobal.com.  

Contact:
Kim Miller
Director, Marketing and Communications
kim.miller@highpointglobal.com 
703-935-5010

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3946f3fd-26e5-4238-9dad-e128e97a1dbb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ead762f-1424-438c-b79b-77f50f523410

Primary Logo

Joel Imholte

Vice President, Civilian Sector
Jennifer Mehrpour

Director, Business Development

