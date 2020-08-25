Greater Gateway Association of REALTORS® Partners with Midwest Real Estate Data

MRED welcomes GGAR members to collaborate with more than 45,000 real estate professionals throughout Illinois and beyond

/EIN News/ -- LISLE, Ill., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED), the largest multiple listing service (MLS) in Illinois, announced it has signed an agreement to partner with the Greater Gateway Association of REALTORS® (GGAR).

This agreement gives GGAR members the opportunity to use MRED’s services in addition to their current MLS, exchanging listings directly with real estate professionals in MRED’s coverage area as well as their local marketplace.

GGAR provides resources to more than 1,200 real estate professionals across 135 offices in eight southwest Illinois counties. GGAR becomes the 16th REALTOR® association in Illinois to partner with MRED.

GGAR CEO Kyle Anderson said partnering with MRED allows his association to build on a track record of outstanding service and providing members additional opportunities to expose properties to a broader audience.

“MRED’s platform provides unique offerings and they’re known for excellent service to brokerages throughout Illinois,” Anderson said. “We’re excited to bring that service to professionals in our area as well.”

MRED's available benefits include a best-in-class MLS system as well as nearly two dozen products and services. MRED’s portfolio comes with access for GGAR members to the MLSs award-winning Help Desk and training support.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all solution to the challenges brokers and associations face, so we were thrilled to work with GGAR’s thoughtful leadership on this unique partnership,” said MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen. “This collaborative effort is a win-win; it expands MRED’s marketplace and provides more knowledge and opportunity for GGAR members.”

MRED and GGAR have already begun work to complete the technical implementation of this partnership. GGAR brokerages will have the opportunity to access MRED’s MLS in August.

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is one of the largest multiple listing services (MLSs) in the nation, servicing Chicagoland and spanning northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED is dedicated to serving its more than 45,000 real estate professionals from over 7,300 offices. As a leading MLS, MRED takes pride in offering important game-changing products and services for its subscribers. MRED’s Help Desk has been named one of the best support centers in North America in its class during each of the last 10 years, including a number one ranking in 2019 from BenchmarkPortal. MRED is a member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), MLS Grid, and supports the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com.

About GGAR

The Greater Gateway Association of REALTORS® serves over 1,200 REALTOR® and affiliate members in the Southwestern Illinois Region including the counties of Bond, Calhoun, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison and Montgomery. GGAR promotes education, professionalism, and ethical conduct in the real estate industry, advocates the protection of property rights, assists in providing Americans with safe and affordable housing and furthers the interest of residential and other property ownership. GGAR provides programs, products, services and knowledge that enables members to conduct business successfully and provide Americans with safe and affordable housing.

