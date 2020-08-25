FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 25, 2020

POST Commission and Department of Public Safety to discuss comments received in public surveys on law enforcement training and discipline in Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission will conduct public listening session on Aug. 26 to discuss survey of law enforcement officers; listening sessions on Aug. 31 and Sept. 2 will focus on citizen responses to survey

The Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission and the Department of Public Safety today invited Missourians to listen in as commissioners discuss responses from law enforcement officers and citizens to two surveys on law enforcement training and discipline in Missouri.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m., POST commissioners will discuss responses from law enforcement officers to a survey of officers on law enforcement training requirements and discipline in Missouri. The survey was conducted from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24.

On Monday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m., and on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m., POST commissioners will discuss responses from members of the public to a survey conducted from Aug. 18 to Aug. 26 on law enforcement training requirements and discipline in Missouri. Members of the public are encouraged to continue to participate in that survey through Aug. 26, 2020 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LETraining_Public.

Two phone lines, each of which can handle up to 500 callers, are being provided to each of the listening sessions. A WebEx link is also being provided for those who would prefer to listen with a computer.

Additional comments from the public may be offered by email during the listening sessions. An email address will be provided at the beginning of each listening session. There is no audio option to ask questions during the listening sessions.

Aug. 26 – Law Enforcement Survey Listening Session Line 1 Phone number: 650-479-3207 Access code: 133 961 8599 Web address for attendees: https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/onstage/g.php?MTID=e95c8bd32c8c3bfca85cacd7b3ae536e1 Event password: PWd7KE7HPZ3

Line 2 Phone number: 650-479-3207 Access code: 133 212 6776 Web address for attendees: https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/onstage/g.php?MTID=ec3144d4b0c375f76c2a540d43e74a1d7 Event password: 7fQV6kwyKM4

Aug. 31 – Public Survey Listening Session Line 1 Phone number: 650-479-3207 Access code: 133 488 8026 Web address for attendees: https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/onstage/g.php?MTID=ee00ea5ce430b3e8f067d32dfba8133c5 Event password: rKQHgSaU242

Line 2 Phone number: 650-479-3207 Access code: 133 924 4860 Web address for attendees: https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/onstage/g.php?MTID=efd219b7daa5e905424feb43f06f81d9c Event password: SQnXFMqQ834

Sept. 2 – Public Survey Listening Session Line 1 Phone number: 650-479-3207 Access code: 133 643 4469 Web address for attendees: https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/onstage/g.php?MTID=ecf51c7646d28a34c0b925d68c2ca5930 Event password: Bfbqa2VYY32

Line 2 Phone number: 650-479-3207 Access code: 133 884 0241 Web address for attendees: https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/onstage/g.php?MTID=e35479de125654023b638966f4be21dc8 Event password: vjMiqSkf976

Established by state statute, the POST Commission is responsible for the curriculum for law enforcement officer basic training and continuing education in Missouri. More information about the commission, Missouri’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Program and the disciplinary complaint process is available on the POST Program webpage.

In Missouri, law enforcement officers must complete 24 hours of continuing law enforcement education each year to maintain their peace officers licenses: 2 hours in Legal Studies; 2 hours in Technical Studies; 2 hours in Interpersonal Perspectives; 2 hours of Skill Development involving firearms; 16 hours of electives in any of the preceding core curriculum areas; and 1 hour of racial profiling awareness training.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov