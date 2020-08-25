Cheryl O’Donoghue Among 24 Experts Featured in Innovative “24-Hours of Listening” World Event Created by PopTopiks
Author and working women's advocate participates in free virtual event for those who want to “drop in” and talk about what’s on their mind
With all of the challenges and pressures facing people, many of us are looking for someone to talk to and, in some cases, someone who will simply listen.”DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “In a sea of webinars and Zoom events featuring myriad speakers, this innovative conference stands apart from the rest” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, President of the nonprofit Mission Sisters Who Work and emotional intelligence leadership author and champion. “Each hour over a 24-hour period, 24 different thought leaders will be available to listen to conference participants share their thoughts on a wide range of topics. People have a deep need to be heard, and this event helps fill that need. I’m excited to be one of the listeners.”
O’Donoghue will listen to participants on September 4 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. EDT (12:00 UTC) on the topics of leadership, emotional resilience, emotional intelligence, and corporate culture transformation.
Registration for the event is free and participants can “drop in” at any time over the 24-hour conference beginning on Thursday, September 3 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (18:00 UTC).
“With all of the challenges and pressures facing people, many of us are looking for someone to talk to and, in some cases, someone who will simply listen,” said Cicek Svensson, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Marketing at Comms Multilingual and one of the conference’s executive producers. “For others of us, we are looking for someone with whom we can discuss our challenges to simply unburden ourselves, to see if others are facing similar challenges, and possibly be inspired in new and different ways by simply having a dialogue with someone outside our organization or industry.”
Trushant Mehta, Co-Founder and CTO at OpenEyes Technologies Inc. and another of the conference executive producers added, “While this is not a therapy session, we know that it can be cathartic to just have someone listen and to act as a sounding board. This is an opportunity to have those conversations and to get to know each other better.”
“At the start of every hour a new expert will hop on the line to keep the listening forum available for 24 hours. No matter where you are in the world or what your schedule looks like, you can find a moment to have that conversation that you need to gain strength, perspective, and some company through some challenging times,” said Mehta.
Behind the PopTopiks concept and bold experiment in active listening are a group of learning and development, technology, and communications experts. In addition to Svensson and Mehta, the group includes Dr. Manny Straehle, Founder and President at Assessment, Education, and Research Experts; Dr. Liberty Munson, Lead Psychometrician at Microsoft’s Worldwide Learning Organization; and Robert Pedigo, Chief Operating Officer at Open Eyes Technologies Inc.
Registration for the event is free. Participants can pop online whenever they like and for as long as they like. PopTopiks will not record the conversations in any way and no recording is permitted. Bear in mind that others will be online and can see or hear.
About Mission Sisters Who Work. Mission Sisters, a charitable 501(c)(3), provides women self-empowerment and emotional intelligence books and programming, as well as scholarships so that women can take charge of their lives and close their own gender, opportunity and pay gaps. The nonprofit also offers sponsored and named scholarships, providing opportunity for individual donors and businesses to create a legacy, impact the world and be an inspiring force for good and real change (please contact Mission Sisters for more details.)
