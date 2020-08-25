Photronics to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences in September

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, Conn, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual investor conferences:



Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Photronics will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies representative to secure a meeting time.

on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Photronics will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies representative to secure a meeting time. Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Photronics will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Citi representative to secure a meeting time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2019, the company had 1,775 employees. The company has 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

For Further Information:

R. Troy Dewar, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

(203) 740-5610

tdewar@photronics.com