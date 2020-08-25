Mineral Fusion's Best-Selling Clean, Vegan Foundations and Pressed Powders Now Available in 24 Shades

Available in a full spectrum of warm, neutral, olive and deep shades, this beauty-insider favorite is packed with age-defying antioxidants and nourishing botanicals to help promote radiant skin naturally.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO NORTH BAY, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On a mission to make clean beauty more accessible, affordable, and healthy, Mineral Fusion , the #1 selling EWG VERIFIED™ natural cosmetics line, announced today that its best-selling Liquid Foundation and Pressed Powder Foundation are now available in 24 shades each. The extended liquid and powder foundation shades retail for $32.99 and are currently available online at mineralfusion.com , Amazon and Target.com as well as at Whole Foods and other natural retailers, just in time for the transition from tanned summer skin to a lighter fall complexion.



“It’s not easy to find a clean, vegan foundation that combines skincare and makeup in one, AND is available in a wide spectrum of blendable shades that are perfect for all-over coverage and contouring,” explained celebrity makeup artist Jordan Masuret . “With half of Mineral Fusion’s shades now available in darker olive and deep shades, it’s easy to find a perfect match for every client’s skin and undertones. I know I’ve found my perfect shade thanks to the Pressed Powder Foundation in Warm 3.”

The extended foundation line — which includes 16 new Liquid Foundation shades and 9 new Pressed Powder Foundation shades — contains silky, triple-milled minerals that offer buildable coverage to help even skin tone and smooth the appearance of fine lines and pores, for a beautiful complexion with a shine-free finish. The foundations are also rich in age-defying antioxidants and formulated with skin-nourishing botanicals like Green Tea, Pomegranate, Vitamin C, Aloe Vera, and Lavender, staying true to the brand’s commitment to Making Beauty Healthy®. Every formula is made without harsh ingredients, fragrances, parabens, phthalates, and are hypoallergenic, gluten-free, Leaping Bunny verified and vegan. Consumers can find the perfect shade for any season while shopping online using Mineral Fusion’s Shade Finder Tool.

ABOUT MINERAL FUSION

Mineral Fusion began as a mineral cosmetics brand in 2007 by developing products that are a fusion of beauty and skin care that focus on correcting flaws, not just covering them up. Since its launch, Mineral Fusion has grown to become the #1 cosmetic brand at natural retailers. The brand is centered around providing clean cosmetics products that don’t compromise on the quality, reliability, exceptional wear, and confidence-boosting performance that consumers know and love. The Mineral Fusion portfolio of products are safe and gentle for all skin types, hypoallergenic and free of gluten, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, talc and are primarily vegan. In addition to having the most EWG VERIFIED™ products of any beauty brand, Mineral Fusion is also Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty free. Mineral Fusion is available nationwide at Target stores and Target.com, Whole Foods Market and fine natural health and beauty stores. Mineral Fusion was acquired by BWX Limited, a global natural beauty company, in 2017.

ABOUT BWX

BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Australia, BWX’s expertise is in innovation, product development, manufacturing and marketing natural products. BWX’s family of natural brands provides consumers with a natural choice for personal care without compromising on performance. BWX inspires the advancement of plant and mineral-based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. It also says NO to testing its products on animals and believes in giving. The company is actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility and empowering women.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77f08354-210c-469a-8402-a26b9c3f2139