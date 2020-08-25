Zyter ThermalAlert Cameras Go Live at Galesburg Cottage Hospital and Clinics

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Maryland, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter®, a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, today announced that Zyter ThermalAlert™, a smart thermal scanning and imaging system for automated, accurate, mass temperature screening, has gone live at Galesburg Cottage Hospital, Galesburg, Ill., as well as two clinics in Knoxville and Monmouth, Ill.

Zyter ThermalAlert is a dual spectrum, thermal imaging solution that delivers continuous, real-time, non-contact temperature monitoring. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that 83 to 99 percent of people with a coronavirus infection will have a fever.1 With a detection time of less than one second and accuracy of plus/minus 0.5 degrees Fahrenheit, smart alerts from thermal imaging cameras are sent instantly to medical staff or security personnel monitors, computers or mobile devices. Those individuals with abnormal temperature readings can then be redirected to a different entrance for additional testing or care.

Zyter has deployed five ThermalAlert imaging cameras in a stand-alone configuration, divided among the three facilities. Three cameras have been placed at the hospital’s main entrance, the Galesburg clinic entrance and the ER entrance at Galesburg Cottage Hospital, while two additional cameras have been placed at the main entrances of the Knoxville and Monmouth clinics.

With 133 licensed beds, 77 active physicians and 400 hospital employees, hundreds of people pass in front of the ThermalAlert cameras each day. With its ability to measure the body temperature (between 86 degrees F to 113 degreesF) of up to 6 people simultaneously within the temperature detection zone from a distance of up to 20 feet, ThermalAlert is far more efficient and cost effective than the manual temperature screening process that was previously in place.

“We take the health of our patients, visitors and employees very seriously. While the installation of the infrared cameras isn’t a golden ticket in the fight against COVID, it most certainly provides an additional and important tool in helping our team members assess and reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure,” said Sanjay Sharma, chief executive officer, Galesburg Cottage Hospital.



“The Zyter ThermalAlert has helped Galesburg Cottage Hospital build both community confidence and ease the screening process undertaken by their team of COVID-19 infection control personnel. The automated temperature screening reduces the overall screening clearance time for each visitor which then creates a better customer experience while promoting confidence,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, Inc. “With Zyter ThermalAlert in place, the hospital and clinics can now provide more reassurance to visitors, patients and employees that they are providing a safer environment.”

For more information about Zyter ThermalAlert, visit https://www.zyter.com/covid-19/.

About Zyter, Inc.

Zyter, founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur Sanjay Govil, provides a cloud-based, 5G-ready platform that enables better outcomes in telehealth, home health, and remote patient monitoring, while also supporting IoT/smart technology and thermal imaging solutions. The platform’s open architecture, military-grade security, and compliance with multiple industry standards enables organizations in healthcare, education, entertainment, government, and transportation to easily and effectively connect, communicate, collaborate and engage. The privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.zyter.com

1. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/29/opinion/coronavirus-kinsa-thermometer.html

