Waste360 Expands its Focus on Sustainability, Adds Year-Round Content and an Event

Launches Sustainability Talks to Focus on the Environmental Impacts of Textiles, Food Waste, Plastics and the Industry’s Role in Building a Sustainable Future

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a goal of building a more sustainable future, Waste360 is expanding its focus on sustainability. Today, Waste360 launches Sustainability Talks to offer year-round content and the Waste360 Sustainability Talks (LIVE) , a co-located event at WasteExpo 2021 . The new live and online initiatives are targeted to professionals from the waste and recycling industry, waste generators and beyond and will cover “real talk” on plastics, packaging, food waste, textiles and other environmental challenges.



Waste360’s new Sustainability initiatives include:

Sustainability Talks year-round content will include articles, a Sustainability Talks newsletter, videos, white papers, infographics and webinars on Waste360. Click here to learn more. Register for the Sustainability Talks newsletter here .

to learn more. Register for the Sustainability Talks newsletter . Waste360 Sustainability Talks (LIVE) , a co-located event at WasteExpo 2021, is scheduled to take place Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Las Vegas. Click here to learn more. Event sessions include: Setting the Stage for Sustainability in the Waste Industry Taming the Chaos of the Plastics Crisis Recycling’s Role: Talking Big Ideas + Solutions Unwrapping Sustainable Packaging Sustainability Is Good Business Undressing Textile Waste to Achieve Circularity Taking a Bite Out of Climate Change through Food Waste Solutions Understanding the Science of Sustainability in Waste & Recycling CAPSTONE: So, Where Do We Go from Here?

“Our new platform is all about real talk and bold action. As the waste and recycling industry takes on the tsunami of plastics, packaging, textiles, food waste and other environmental challenges – we believe it’s time to discuss our role in building a sustainable future,” said Liz Bothwell, Head of Content and Marketing, Waste360. “By delivering content all year and offering a live event, we are excited to tell the stories and share the solutions the industry needs to innovate and make the world a better place. Who’s ready to join us to innovate toward a sustainable future?”

Interested in being part of this conversation? Contact Liz Bothwell at liz.bothwell@informa.com .

About WasteExpo

Targeted to private and public sector waste management companies, organics management, food waste management companies and manufacturers/suppliers from the U.S. and abroad, WasteExpo offers an interactive conference program that dives deep into vital industry topics such as recycling/landfills, fleet management/collections, organics, safety, food recovery and sustainability. WasteExpo also boasts a robust Exhibit Hall showcasing more than 600 exhibitors highlighting the latest industry solutions. WasteExpo is co-located with the Waste360 Investor Summit, the Waste360 Healthcare Waste Conference, the Waste360 Business Leadership Forum and the Waste360 Sustainability Talks.

About the Waste360 Group

The Waste360 Group harnesses the power of its many properties to serve the solid waste and recycling industry. The industry widely consumes this content in the form of websites, live events, online learning and digital opportunities and more and includes: Waste360.com, WasteExpo, The Global Waste Management Symposium and topical and timely eNewsletters including Waste360 Daily Wire. Waste360’s NothingWasted! Podcast features the rockstars of the waste, recycling and organics industry weekly for the latest news and insights and the people behind the industry. For more information, visit www.waste360.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

