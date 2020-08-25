An Historic Moment for Monumental Women; NYC Video Pros to Produce Event & Live Broadcast From Central Park
Monumental Women; NYC Video Pros to Produce Event & Live Broadcast From Central Park
It’s an absolute honor to be able to help Monumental Women’s dedicated group of Women's Rights activists to produce an event that is of such importance and historical merit.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MONUMENTAL WOMEN HAS CREATED THE FIRST STATUE OF REAL WOMEN IN THE 167-YEAR HISTORY OF CENTRAL PARK. For the first time in almost 70 years a new statue will be unveiled in Central Park -- the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument. This statue is significantly different from the others installed in the park - championed by Monumental Women it will feature three iconic women: Sojourner Truth, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony. The Monument also has the “voices” of the three women as well as the sculptor Meredith Bergmann that can be heard via the Talking Statues app.
— Jason Cohen
After a seven-year journey, the all-volunteer organization will see their vision for honoring the woman’s suffrage movement memorialized in New York’s Central Park. The unveiling on the centennial of women winning the right to vote marks another pioneering moment, the placement of the first monument in Central Park featuring real women.
Monumental Women tapped NYC Video Pros to design the unveiling event and produce a live broadcast that integrates crowdsourced video segments and a live press conference.
Brenda Berkman explains, “The NYC Video Pros team is helping us to produce an event that will shine the spotlight on the hard work of generations of women working together as Truth, Stanton and Anthony did to achieve the winning of the right to vote for more than half the population, women. We can’t wait to share this historic experience and our live broadcast with women and men around the world.”
NYC Video Pros Executive Producer, Jason Cohen explains, “It’s an absolute honor to be able to help Monumental Women’s dedicated group of Women's Rights activists to produce an event that is of such importance and historical merit."
The press conference will be conducted live from Literary Walk - just south of the bandshell in Central Park. Because of health regulations, the unveiling event will be closed to the public. Everyone is invited to join in on the live broadcast feed available on Monumental Women’s website, as well as on Facebook and YouTube.
For more information about Monumental Women visit the organization's website, MonumentalWomen.org. More information is available here about NYC Video Pro's live streaming services for events and productions.
Seth Bellaff
NYC Video Pros
+1 212-931-4866
email us here