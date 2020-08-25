inWhatLanguage Wins Stevie® Award at the 18th Annual American Business Awards®
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inWhatLanguage, a leading localization, and translation technology provider, was recognized with one award at the 2020 Stevie® Awards. The winners of the awards were determined by the average scores of more than 230 professionals worldwide in a three-month judging process.
inWhatLanguage won a Bronze Stevie Award in the category Innovation of the Year - Business Service Industries. The complete list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners by category are published on the ABA website here.
Since 2015, inWhatLanguage has won 14 awards, including three Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Best of State, Utah 100 Fastest Growing Companies, and Utah Innovation Awards. They have also been featured in Forbes, TechCrunch, and The Wall Street Journal for their achievements.
The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards, and they are granted in eight programs: The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business.
The awards were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.
About inWhatLanguage
inWhatLanguage offers a robust multi-sided platform that uses AI and human-based translation to reach better, faster outcomes for businesses and offer a full range of language services and solutions in over 200 languages. We help organizations excel in the global marketplace by showing them how to translate, distribute, and manage all of their content so they can get their products and services to new countries faster than ever before. And we help individual translators build their careers and better their lives.
inWhatLanguage is committed to making the world a better place and puts 1% of its revenue towards improving the health, education, and livelihoods of people around the world.
With the Language Management Experience (LMX) platform, companies can improve the customer experience by using language management tools to develop localization maturity. Automate, streamline, simplify, and centralize content to create consistent and reliable positive experiences. inWhatLanguage leverages its cloud-based AI localization platform and powerful human network to produce predictable and sustainable growth.
Seth Craven
About inWhatLanguage
